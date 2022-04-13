U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Global X Further Expands Its Thematic Offering with the Launch of Green Building ETF (GRNR), Seeking to Capture Rising Demand for Environmentally Conscious Buildings

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X Green Building ETF (GRNR). GRNR is Global X's latest addition to its Thematic Growth family, which offers investors targeted exposure to companies around the world driving long-term, paradigm-shifting themes.

The global population is expanding at a rapid pace and becoming increasingly urban. By 2050, the world's population is expected to reach 9.7 billion, 68% of which is projected to live in urban areas.[i],[ii] This swift increase in population will make additional places for people to live, work, and congregate necessary, requiring building stock to double.[iii] However, buildings account for a significant share of global greenhouse gas emissions, and urban environments and city dwellers are expected to become increasingly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including extreme heat events and rising sea levels.[iv] With buildings responsible for up to 38% of energy-related carbon emissions globally and 50% of all extracted materials, green buildings are key to reducing building-related emissions and improving urban resiliency in the face of climate change. [v],[vi]

"The green building sector represents a multi trillion-dollar opportunity designed to meet the rapidly increasing demand for buildings while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting climate resiliency," said Pedro Palandrani, Director of Research at Global X. "We expect green buildings to continue to gain market share due to increasing demand for sustainable solutions and new regulations, and I'm thrilled that Global X is leveraging its thematic expertise to seek to provide investors with access to companies involved in several business activities related to green building."

With an expense ratio of 0.45%, GRNR seeks to invest in companies that are positioned to benefit from increased demand for buildings that reduce or eliminate negative impacts, and/or create positive impacts, on the natural environment, including green building development, green building management and green building technologies & materials.

The fund will track the Solactive Green Building Index and will join the Global X Thematic Growth suite of 35 ETFs and more than $19 billion in assets under management.[vii]

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features over 90 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.[viii] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $640 billion in assets under management worldwide.[ix] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80bn in assets under management.[x]

Media Contact:

Frank Taylor / Stephanie Dressler
Dukas Linden Public Relations
frank@dlpr.com / stephanie@dlpr.com
(646) 808-3647 / (949) 269-2535

Important Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The universe of companies in which GRNR may invest may be limited. Real estate and REITs are subject to changes in economic conditions, credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Green building companies may be affected by unique supply and demand factors that do not apply to other real estate sections, such as changes in demand for energy efficient technology and materials. They may be significantly affected by changes in government spending, regulation or taxation. Social responsibility investment criteria limit the types of securities that can be included, which could cause the Fund to underperform other funds that do not have a social responsibility focus. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. GRNR is non-diversified.

This information contains a manager's opinion, is not intended to be individual or personalized investment or tax advice, and should not be used for trading purposes.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. This and other information can be found in the fund's full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Solactive AG, nor does Solactive AG make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO, Global X nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with Solactive AG.

[i] Source: United Nations, "Global Issues: Population", as of June 2019
[ii] Source: UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, "World Urbanization Prospects", 2019.
[iii] Source: World Green Building Council (WGBC), "Annual Report 2021," 2021.
[iv] Source: World Green Building Council (WGBC), "Annual Report 2021," 2021.
[v] Source: World Economic Forum, as of December 2020
[vi] Source: World Green Building Council (WGBC), "Annual Report 2021," 2021.
[vii] Source: Global X, as of 4/04/22
[viii] Source: Global X, as of 4/04/22
[ix] Mirae Asset, as of September 2021
[x] Mirae Asset, as of 4/04/22

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-x-further-expands-its-thematic-offering-with-the-launch-of-green-building-etf-grnr-seeking-to-capture-rising-demand-for-environmentally-conscious-buildings-301524969.html

SOURCE Global X Management Company LLC

