Abstract: - Global X-ray based Robots Market to Reach $5. 2 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for X-ray based Robots estimated at US$3. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020-2027.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $971 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR

- The X-ray based Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$971 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

EMD Medical Technologies

Eurocolumbus s.r.l.

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Intermedical S.r.l.

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Simad S.r.l.

Stephanix S.A Technix

Ziehm Imaging GMBH;







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

