Global X-ray based Robots Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·15 min read

Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 8. - Influencer Pool: 1242. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global X-ray based Robots Industry"
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.

  • Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

  • Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

  • Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

  • Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

  • Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.



Abstract:
- Global X-ray based Robots Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for X-ray based Robots estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020-2027.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $971 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
- The X-ray based Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$971 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

  • EMD Medical Technologies

  • Eurocolumbus s.r.l.

  • GE Healthcare

  • Hologic Inc.

  • Intermedical S.r.l.

  • Medtronic

  • Philips Healthcare

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Siemens Healthcare

  • Simad S.r.l.

  • Stephanix S.A Technix

  • Ziehm Imaging GMBH;




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033323/?utm_source=GNW

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033323/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


