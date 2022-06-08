Global X-ray Inspection System Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 10.2% During 2022-2027
Global X-ray Inspection System Market
Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global X-ray Inspection System Market (2022-2027) by Technique, Dimension, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global X-ray Inspection System Market is estimated to be USD 694.2 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1128.22 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global X-ray Inspection System Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Market Segmentations
The Global X-ray Inspection System Market is segmented based on Technique, Dimension, Vertical, and Geography.
By Technique, the market is classified into Film-Based Imaging and Digital Imaging.
By Dimension, the market is classified into 2D and 3D.
By Vertical, the market is classified into Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Government Infrastructure, Automotive, Power Generation, Food & Pharmaceuticals, and Others.
By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations Due to Security Concerns
4.1.2 Growing Consumer Awareness Raising the Bar of Safety and Quality Standards
4.1.3 Demand From Both Developed and Developing Economies
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Risk of Radiation Exposure
4.2.2 High System Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Automation in Digital X-Ray Inspection Systems
4.3.2 Miniaturization of Products of the End-User Industries
4.3.3 Availability of Customized Solutions
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled and Qualified Personnel
4.4.2 Availability of Substituent Technologies for Inspection
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global X-ray Inspection System Market, By Technique
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Film-Based Imaging
6.3 Digital Imaging
6.4 1 Computed Tomography
6.5 2 Computed Radiography
6.6 3 Direct Radiography
7 Global X-ray Inspection System Market, By Dimension
7.1 Introduction
7.2 2D
7.3 3D
8 Global X-ray Inspection System Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Manufacturing
8.3 Oil & Gas
8.3.1 Natural Gas Liquefaction Plants
8.3.2 Subsea Pipelines
8.3.3 Refining 4 Transmission Pipelines
8.3.4 Storage Tanks
8.4 Aerospace
8.4.1 Engine Part Production
8.4.2 Composite Airframe Manufacturing
8.4.3 Aircraft Maintenance
8.4.4 Material Analysis
8.5 Government In
9 Americas' Global X-ray Inspection System Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas
10 Europe's Global X-ray Inspection System Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe
11 Middle East and Africa's Global X-ray Inspection System Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA
12 APAC's Global X-ray Inspection System Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
14.1 3DX-RAY Ltd
14.2 Anritsu Infivis Co Ltd
14.3 FUJIFILM Corp
14.4 Koninklijke Philips NV
14.5 Matsusada Precision Inc
14.6 Mettler-Toledo International Inc
14.7 Nikon Metrology NV
14.8 Nordson DAGE
14.9 North Star Imaging Inc
14.10 Novatest Srl
14.11 Omron Corp
14.12 Proto Manufacturing
14.13 Rayence Inc
14.14 Smiths Detection
14.15 Toreck Co. Ltd
14.16 VJ Group Inc
14.17 YXLON International GmbH
15 Appendix
15.1 Questionnaire
