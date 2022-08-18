Global X-by-Wire Systems Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "X-by-Wire Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global X-by-wire systems market reached a value of US$ 18.97 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 28.21 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.84% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



X-by-wire systems refer to the replacement of mechanical or hydraulic systems with electronic control systems. Brake-by-wire, steer-by-wire, shift-by-wire, park-by-wire, and throttle-by-wire are some of the commonly used types of X-by-wire systems.

These systems are equipped with electronically assisted control mechanisms that aid in eliminating the mechanical linkages involved in the system. X-by-wire systems assist in eliminating the use of various traditional components, such as intermediate shafts, hoses, pumps, vacuum servos, master cylinders, steering columns, and belts.

These systems aid in reducing the overall weight of the vehicles and emission levels, increasing fuel efficiency and safety, and improving the response time. The X-by-wire systems replace the conventional mechanical control systems by using human-machine interfaces and electromechanical actuators.



The increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. EVs are widely adopted due to numerous advantages, such as reduced emissions and fuel consumption. In line with this, various autonomous car manufacturers are introducing electronic control units and sensors, which is positively impacting the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of the lithium-ion capacitor and modular valve that increases the intelligence by enabling tailor steering performance, are significantly providing an impetus to the market growth.

Story continues

Additionally, the rapid adoption of X-by-Wire systems on account of the rising demand for lightweight vehicles with improved efficiency is favoring the market growth. Other factors, such as the significant expansion in the automotive industry, increasing disposable income levels of the masses, and implementation of various government initiatives on lowering the carbon footprint, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AB SKF, Continental AG, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, JTEKT Corporation, ME Mobil Elektronik GmbH, Nexteer Automotive, Orscheln Products L.L.C, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tata Motors Limited, Volkswagen AG and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global X-by-wire systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global X-by-wire systems market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global X-by-wire systems market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global X-by-Wire Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Throttle-by-Wire System

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Brake-by-Wire System

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Steer-by-Wire System

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Park-by-Wire System

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Shift-by-Wire System

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

7.1 Passenger Cars

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Commercial Vehicles

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 AB SKF

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.2 Continental AG

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Infineon Technologies AG

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 JTEKT Corporation

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.6 ME Mobil Elektronik GmbH

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Nexteer Automotive

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Orscheln Products L.L.C

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Parker Hannifin Corporation

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.11 Tata Motors Limited

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11.3 Financials

13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.12 Volkswagen AG

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12.3 Financials

13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.13 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

13.3.13.1 Company Overview

13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.13.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/871qe9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-x-by-wire-systems-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301608720.html

SOURCE Research and Markets