Global XDR (Extended Detection and Response) Market Report 2021: XDR will Revolutionize the Cybersecurity Industry - XDR as an Open Platform will Prevail

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "XDR: The Journey Towards Revolutionizing Cybersecurity Operations and Generating Triple-Digit Growth in the Coming Years" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cybersecurity industry has long been operating in siloes. Organizations deploy dozens of security tools that do not communicate with each other and generate thousands of alerts daily.

The market is long overdue for a solution that provides a comprehensive view of the organization's security posture. XDR is a vendor-agnostic solution that aggregates data from a wide range of security controls (e.g. endpoint, cloud, network) and enables security teams to detect, investigate, and respond to threats in a holistic manner.

XDR solutions should deliver on the key promises of cross-layered detection and response, deep integrations with third-party solutions, and meaningful automation of security operations. Most vendors still develop their product and marketing strategies, with no vendor marketing a solution that matches the full definition of XDR or fully delivers on the promise of this category of solutions. While XDR is certainly more than a marketing term, the analyst considers XDR to be a product vision towards which the market is evolving.

The market is in its inception with more than a dozen vendors touting early versions of XDR. As XDR solutions continue to emerge and their adoption spreads, the market will generate substantial revenue.

The analyst predicts that the XDR market will demonstrate triple-digit growth in the coming years. Ultimately, the vision of XDR as an open platform will prevail, and the fulfillment of the key promises of XDR will revolutionize the cybersecurity industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the XDR market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. XDR Market Fundamentals

  • What is XDR?

  • Key Promises of XDR

  • How Does XDR Work?

  • The Emergence of XDR

  • Three Groups of Vendors Expanding into the Market

  • Single-Product Security Companies

  • Multi-Product Vendors

  • Security Analytics Companies

  • XDR Maturity Index

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, XDR Market

  • Key Growth Metrics for XDR Market

  • Growth Drivers for XDR Market

  • Growth Restraints for XDR Market

  • XDR Early Adopters by Company Size

  • XDR Early Adopters Analysis by Company Size

  • XDR Early Adopters by Vertical Industry

  • XDR Early Adopters Analysis by Vertical Industry

  • XDR Early Adopters by Region

  • XDR Early Adopters Analysis by Region

4. Insights For CISOs

  • XDR Beyond the Market Messaging

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, XDR Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: The Market For Next-Generation Security Operations Platforms

6. List of Exhibits



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2akys

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


