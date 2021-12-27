Global Xylitol Market By Form, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The Global Xylitol Market size is expected to reach $891. 56 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 6. 9% CAGR during the forecast period. Xylitol refers to a kind of sugar alcohol or polyol, which is naturally present in numerous fruits and vegetables.

There are many kinds of berries, mushrooms, corncobs, and birch trees, which are utilized for the extraction and production of Xylitol around the world. In particular, corncobs are majorly used for the industrial production of Xylitol across the globe.



At the time of Xylitol production, Xylan is obtained from these sources and then it gets hydrolyzed to make xylose that is further processed through catalytic hydrogenation to make Xylitol. This compound is crystalline, granular in structure, which offers less calories than sugar. In addition to this, there is no aftertaste of xylitol, which also acts as natural insulin stabilizer. The compound is anti-cariogenic in nature, which makes it a more apt substitute for sugar and can also be utilized in the diet of obese & diabetic people.



Xylitol can be manufactured by a chemical procedure at an industrial unit that is based on catalytic xylose dehydrogenation. Although this process is more cost and energy-intensive and also not eco-friendly owing to the usage of a toxic catalyst and high-pressure hydrogen gas.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the xylitol market. It is due to the imposition of complete or partial lockdown, temporary ban on manufacturing units, ban on imports & exports, limited workforce, and others. This has further negatively impacted the supply as well as demand for xylitol in the market.



Xylitol is majorly utilized in a wide range of products to manufacture various products such as confectionery, food items, and chewing gums. Due to the stringent regulations for transport and deteriorating supply chain for numerous products, manufacturers could not get raw material for these food products, which has hindered the demand and supply chain.



Rising demand for xylitol in the dental care industry



Xylitol is a compound that provides numerous oral benefits to consumers. Due to these benefits, dentists across the world recommend the consumption of xylitol or xylitol-based products, which is estimated to surge the growth of the xylitol market over the forecast period. In addition, xylitol helps in preventing tooth decay and plague, owing to which, manufacturers operating in the dental care industry are majorly using xylitol in their products.



Growing cases of diabetes and obesity



With the rising cases of diabetes and obesity, the demand for various sugar-free products is boosting across the world. Manufacturers of various sugar-free products are substituting sucrose from xylitol, which increases the products’ health benefits and makes them suitable for consumption by diabetic and obese people. Xylitol is basically a natural sweetener that is low in calories and is made from various fruits and vegetables.



Side effects of consuming xylitol



The consumption of xylitol is usually safe, but, like any other sugar alcohol, it can create various digestive problems like bloating and diarrhea. In addition, overconsumption of xylitol can lead to some side effects like diarrhea, nephrolithiasis, irritable bowel syndrome, etc. Consumption of xylitol by dogs can be very unsafe for them, thus, it is important to keep dogs away from its reach.



The xylitol market is segmented into Powder and Liquid. The powder form segment dominated the xylitol market with the largest revenue share in 2020. This growth is attributed to the factors like effectiveness in numerous applications and easy handling, availability, and storability.



The xylitol market is divided into chewing gum, confectionery, bakery & other foods, oral care, and others. Among all, the oral care application segment would showcase the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. It reduces the chances of dental caries by rising salivary flow and pH, hampering the growth of bad bacteria, and minimizing the level of plaque, inflammation, and tooth erosion.



The xylitol market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, the Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the xylitol market with the maximum revenue share. The presence of the largest consumers of xylitol like India, Thailand, and China along with the prominent producer of xylitol, China would support the growth of the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cargill Corporation, Roquette Freres, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (DuPont Nutrition), Dynamic Food Ingredients Corporation, zuChem, Inc., Thomson Biotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., NovaGreen, Inc., Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.



Dec-2020: Cargill took over Floratech, a premier provider of botanically-derived ingredients to formulators worldwide. This acquisition aimed to boost combined growth, optimized value for users by developing industry-leading capabilities focused on nature-derived solutions, and assist those users to shift their portfolio from synthetic chemicals to more sustainable ingredients.



Nov-2020: ZuChem formed a joint venture with Harbin Yimei Bioengineering Technology, namely Sweet Appeal Natural Products. This joint venture released the first commercial sale of xylitol from a new state-of-the-art fermentation facility.



Sep-2020: Roquette partnered with Barentz, a leading provider of ingredients. This partnership aimed to distribute pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products in the United States.



Apr-2019: DuPont received a re-approval from The Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for its XIVIA Xylitol, part of the DuPont Danisco range of ingredients. Through the new re-approval, DuPont Nutrition & Health would work with manufacturers to make sugar-free products that enhance oral health.



Jul-2018: ZuChem came into a partnership with Quianyan Alloy Materials (QAM). This partnership aimed to integrate zuChem’s xylitol technology platform with QAM’s expertise in process development & manufacturing of bio-based specialty products.



