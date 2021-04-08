U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,084.25
    +14.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,344.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,724.00
    +119.25 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.00
    +18.80 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.37
    -0.40 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.20
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.01
    -1.11 (-6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3743
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5100
    -0.3200 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,693.65
    -784.57 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.10
    -35.68 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,900.99
    +15.67 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     

Global Xylitol in Personal Care and Cosmetics Market to Reach $51.3 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·24 min read

Abstract: - Global Xylitol in Personal Care and Cosmetics Market to Reach $51. 3 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Xylitol in Personal Care and Cosmetics estimated at US$34.

New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Xylitol in Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033325/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hair, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$16.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oral segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
- The Xylitol in Personal Care and Cosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
- Skin Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
- In the global Skin segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Apura Ingredients Inc.

  • Berner Oy

  • Chemyunion

  • Croda International Plc

  • DuPont Nutrition & Health

  • Merck KGaA

  • Roquette Freres SA

  • Scandinavian Skin

  • Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

  • Xlear, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033325/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care and
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hair by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Hair by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hair by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Oral by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Oral by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Oral by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Skin by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Skin by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Skin by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: USA Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care and
Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: China Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: France Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: UK Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care and
Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 46: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 49: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol
in Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral,
Skin and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Australia Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 64: India Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: India Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: India 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Xylitol in Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair,
Oral, Skin and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol
in Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol
in Personal Care and Cosmetics by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol
in Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral,
Skin and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Argentina Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 82: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Brazil Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 85: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Mexico Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Xylitol in Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair,
Oral, Skin and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol
in Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 97: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Iran Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care and
Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 100: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Israel Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol
in Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral,
Skin and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: UAE Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care and
Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Xylitol in Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair,
Oral, Skin and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol
in Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 112: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Xylitol in
Personal Care and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Africa Historic Review for Xylitol in Personal Care
and Cosmetics by Application - Hair, Oral, Skin and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Xylitol in Personal
Care and Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hair, Oral, Skin and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033325/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Citibank files wind up applications for GFG Australian assets

    Citibank N.A. has lodged an application with Australia's Supreme Court of New South Wales to wind up two businesses run by Indian-British steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta as part of insolvency measures. The London branch of Citibank lodged an application on Tuesday to wind up OneSteel Manufacturing, which includes the Whyalla steel plant in South Australia, and Tahmoor Coal, which includes a coal mine in New South Wales, according to the court. The application comes as Credit Suisse takes steps in London and Australia to recoup losses from supply chain provider Greensill Capital, which has applied for insolvency, after providing funding to Gupta's privately held conglomerate GFG Alliance among others.

  • Exxon explores sale of elastic polymer business: sources

    Exxon Mobil Corp is exploring a sale of its Advanced Elastomer Systems (AES) division, potentially valuing the elastic polymer maker at around $800 million including debt, according to people familiar with the matter. Its shares are up around 37% year-to-date on investor expectations that the company will benefit from a recovery in energy prices. Exxon has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to solicit interest in AES from potential buyers, including private equity firms, the sources said.

  • India Takes Step Down QE Road With $14 Billion Bond-Buy Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank took a step toward formalizing quantitative easing, pledging to buy up to 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds this quarter to keep borrowing costs low and support the economy’s recovery.The debt purchases under the program in the secondary market will start from April 15, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday, after policy makers held the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low 4%, a decision predicted by all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.Bonds and stocks rallied, with the 10-year bond yield dropping as much as 7 basis points and the S&P BSE Sensex index extending gains to 1.3%. The rupee slid 1.3% against the dollar.While the RBI has been purchasing government securities in the secondary market, it’s the first time the central bank is committing to an amount upfront, yielding to market pressure to give traders guidance on purchases amid a near-record government borrowing plan. Das had earlier said the bank bought 3.1 trillion rupees worth of bonds in the previous fiscal year to March 31, and planned similar or more purchases this year.The plan, which is in addition to the central bank’s other unconventional policy tools like open market purchases and “Operation Twist” -- where it buys long dated bonds and sells shorter maturities -- adds to more certainty about policy makers’ intentions.“We can definitely see it as a quantitative easing program and markets taking it very positively,” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. “Still, it would be a challenge to keep absorbing the huge supply at prevailing prices.”QE in EMsThe RBI joins Indonesia, Poland, and Hungary among other emerging-market central banks that have experimented with some form of quantitative easing amid the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund in October estimated that 20 emerging markets had embarked on asset-purchase programs for the first time, judging them “generally proven effective,” including by providing some stability to local financial markets.“RBI’s endeavor is to ensure orderly evolution of the yield curve, governed by fundamentals as distinct from any specific levels thereof,” Das said.Aside from providing initial market calm, such programs can be used for further financial easing and funding of fiscal stimulus. The dangers -- especially for emerging markets with less credibility than the world’s top central banks -- are that investors lose patience or faith that the programs will be targeted and temporary.Policy makers in India have had a tough balancing act, where a desire to do more to support the economy has met persistent inflation pressure and rising bond yields. A nascent recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy has been disrupted by a jump in virus infections to a record of more than 100,000 this week.“The recent surge in infections has, however, imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook,” Das said, while retaining the 10.5% growth forecast for the fiscal year started April 1. “Localized and regional lockdowns could dampen the recent improvement in demand conditions and delay the return of normalcy.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The extra support is aimed at countering risks to growth from multiple fronts -- an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, fresh containment measures in several states and rising yields. We believe these measures will help secure a stronger growth recovery path by 2H fiscal 2022, subject to containment of the second virus wave.”-- Abhishek Gupta, India economistFor the full report, click hereAlthough inflation at 5.03% in February was within the central bank’s 2%-6% target band, sticky underlying price pressures have been a problem for policy makers in resuming policy easing. That’s because higher fuel and volatile food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, are causing second round effects.The RBI revised the outlook for prices, with inflation seen at 5% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. That’s above the 4% midpoint of the central bank’s target band. Deputy Governor and rate panel member Michael Patra told reporters that the MPC had decided to see through sticky underlying price pressures because addressing growth was the need of the hour. He said the RBI wanted to ensure more effective policy transmission through the newly announced bond buying program, even though there were risks attached to it.“The key takeaway in today’s policy announcement has been a step taken to manage long term yields by announcing G-Sec Acquisition Program, which is akin to an OMO calendar,” said Shubhada Rao, founder of QuantEco Research in Mumbai. “It becomes imperative in the context of a large government borrowing program.”(Adds details from press conference, updates market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Rise After Fed Minutes as Volume Dwindles: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose with the dollar and Treasuries were mixed after the Federal Reserve refrained from signaling it will make any changes to its bond-buying program any time soon.Volume on U.S. exchanges hit a new low for 2021, remaining under 10 billion shares. Despite the slow trading, the S&P 500 climbed to another record. A rally in giants such as Apple Inc. and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. pushed the Nasdaq 100 higher. Benchmark 10-year yields were still below 1.7%.Traders sifted through the minutes from the latest Fed meeting, which indicated there would likely be “some time” before conditions are met for scaling back the asset-purchase program. Officials cited high uncertainty in the growth outlook, in line with an “accommodative” stance. They said the recent surge in Treasury yields reflected improved economic prospects. While Wall Street has been worried about inflation, policy makers saw those risks as balanced.“The rate side is still somewhat front and center, and probably the biggest risk to what is going on with equity valuations,” said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. “Clearly, there’s been a repricing of inflation expectations higher this year, and at times, the stock market has struggled with it. I would say that’s to me the biggest risk at this point -- that inflation readings start to come in to the point where the Fed potentially has to alter their plans.”Read: Fed Prepared to Tweak IOER Between Meetings to Maintain ControlRates are going higher for the “next several months, just like they have over the previous several months,” Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, said on a Bloomberg Television interview.If yields are going up because the economy is reopening and massive real growth is expected, that “won’t bother the economy or the stock market,” Bianco said. “But if interest rates are going up because of inflation,” which is a loss of purchasing power, “that’s a problem for the economy and the stock market, and we’re going to continue to have that debate.”Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 gained 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2%.The euro declined 0.1% to $1.187.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 109.84 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.68%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 2.36%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $59.65 a barrel.Gold fell 0.4% to $1,736.73 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rising Pork Demand Drives U.S. Hog Prices to Highest Since 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- Lean hogs, one of this year’s best-performing commodities, are fetching the highest U.S. prices since 2014 as pork-pricing changes in the Philippines lift demand prospects.The Philippines ended a two-month ceiling on pork prices and the U.S. industry is already anticipating reduced tariff rates on imports of the meat. The measures come as the Southeast Asian nation battles an outbreak of the deadly African swine fever virus, which has also had a resurgence in top pork-producing China.The Philippines is one of the fastest-growing markets for U.S. pork, while China has become the world’s biggest importer since the outbreak of swine disease in 2018. Demand for the meat is rising as businesses reopen in the U.S., a turnabout from last year’s diminished demand when restaurants closed in the early days of the pandemic.“You have a rebound in demand, not just in Asia but here in the U.S. and, right now, the supply is not keeping up with it,” Altin Kalo, an analyst at Steiner Consulting Group in Manchester, New Hampshire, said in a phone interview.Lean hog futures climbed as much as 2.3% to 108 cents a pound, the highest since July 2014. Year-to-date gains of more than 50% has hogs outperforming other big gainers, including gasoline and copper futures.The Philippines would sharply reduce import tariffs for pork, providing more access to foreign supplies, the National Pork Producers Council said Wednesday in a statement.“With global pork supplies remaining limited this year, these reductions in import duties will help improve availability in the Philippines and provide further momentum for U.S. exports,” U.S. Meat Export Federation spokesman Joe Schuele said in an email.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Rout Drove Japan Funds to Offload $5.8 Billion of U.S. Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese investors turned sellers of U.S. sovereign debt to the tune of 618.7 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in February as the global bond rout forced them to cut losses.The net sales, the first since August, also came as they sold a record amount of Australian sovereign debt, according to Japan’s balance-of-payment figures released on Thursday.“As U.S. yields led global yields higher in February, net selling broadly overwhelmed the Japanese investment stance,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, a senior economist at NLI Research Institute in Tokyo. “Investors look to have cut their losses.”As the Biden administration’s pandemic-relief bill boosted expectations for a stronger U.S. economic recovery and pushed down bonds, Japanese investors reduced their interest-rate risk exposures, said Kenta Inoue, a senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Ltd. in Tokyo. He added that there may also have been some profit taking.The net sales of Australian sovereign bonds totaled 643 billion yen in February, the biggest sales in figures going back to 2005.Japanese funds had been scooping up bonds Down Under and likely became spooked as markets tested the central bank’s commitment to its monetary program, said Kazuhiko Sano, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities Co. in Tokyo.Australia’s 10-year government bond yields rose above 1.9% in late February while those in the U.S. peaked around 1.6% that month.Separate preliminary monthly figures from the Ministry of Finance showed life insurers were net sellers of foreign bonds for a ninth month in March.Below is a table showing net purchases/sales of overseas sovereign bonds in billions of yen, based on data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance.Note: Sovereign bonds in the Japanese data refer to securities issued by governments, government agencies and local authorities, andthose with the original maturities of more than one year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 resumes record run on economic rebound hopes

    The S&P 500 hit a record high for the fourth straight session on Tuesday as economy-linked and tech stocks gained ground on confidence that the U.S. economy is on its path to a roaring rebound. Among major S&P sectors, energy, consumer discretionary and consumer staples outperformed. The S&P 500 and the Dow reached record levels with the CBOE volatility index retreating to pre-pandemic lows, driven by fiscal stimulus packages and swift COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States that led to blowout employment as well as service sector reports for March.

  • Gold Gains After Dovish Fed Minutes Lift Equities, Weaken Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose as the dollar weakened after dovish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve, which gave no indication a tightening of monetary policy was imminent.Risk sentiment was broadly improved after minutes from the Fed’s March 16-17 meeting showed officials were united on the need to see more progress on the recovery before scaling back their massive bond-buying program. European equities and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday, while the dollar weakened, boosting gold.Traders will look for further comments from Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to take part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday. His persistently accommodative stance on monetary policy has helped cool a rise in Treasury yields, which has harmed non-interest bearing gold.“Gold has tracked long-dated real Treasury yields in recent months,” analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a note. “We think that long-dated real yields will rise a bit further, putting the gold price under more pressure.”Bullion has dropped more than 8% this year amid optimism over the global recovery and as rising bond yields damped the appeal of the precious metal. Holdings in exchange-traded funds, one of the main pillars behind gold prices hitting a record in 2020, continue to decline, signaling waning investor interest.Spot gold added 0.4% to $1,745.19 an ounce at 9:03 a.m. in London, after dropping 0.3% on Wednesday. Silver and platinum advanced, while palladium was little changed. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2% after rising 0.2% on Wednesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Hires Ex-UBS Banker to Double Wealth Business in Mideast

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. hired a UBS Group AG banker to run its private wealth management unit for the Middle East and North Africa, as part of a strategy to expand its business catering to rich clients.Gabriel Aractingi joined the U.S. bank earlier this month as head of private wealth management for the region and will be based in Geneva. He was previously UBS’s head of global family office for MENA since 2018.“We’re aiming to double the size of the wealth management business in the Middle East, and that’s across headcount and client money we manage,” Stefan Bollinger, co-head of private wealth management for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said in an interview.“We’re committed to an aggressive growth plan internationally and a big part of that will be in the EMEA region,” Bollinger said.Goldman is looking to grow its wealth management and consumer banking business as part of a strategy outlined by Chief Executive Officer David Solomon to make the firm less reliant on trading revenue.As part of that strategy it’s planning to boost its private wealth arm, echoing a similar approach Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS have employed in bringing investment banking advice into how it serves wealthy clients. Rich families in the Middle East, which often also control large conglomerates, are an attractive opportunity.Mideast FocusLooking to bulk up its presence in the oil-rich Gulf, the bank earlier named Fadi Abuali and Zaid Khaldi as co-chief executive officers for the Middle East and North Africa after Wassim Younan, the regional CEO, retired at the end of 2020.But a number of key bankers have left the firm recently, with the head of investment banking for Saudi Arabia departing last month to join the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. Veteran Dubai-based dealmaker Hazem Shawki left for Credit Suisse and two other executives departed this year to join Saudi Research & Marketing Group.Aractingi was Morgan Stanley’s CEO in the kingdom until August 2016 and then joined Bahrain’s Investcorp Bank BSC as the head of its Saudi Arabia business.The U.S. bank has made progress on its goal of raking in more fees from money management, as the pool of asset-management and wealth-management funds it oversees grew to $2.1 trillion. The firm has vowed to turbocharge its capital-raising activities driven by new planned funds in alternative investments.The goal of its wealth management business in the Middle East and North Africa is to continue to grow its offering to high-net-worth individuals, family offices and foundations, with a plan to add more advisers and expand its products in the coming months.“The key target markets for us will be Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar,” said Abuali, who’s also CEO of asset management for EMEA. “Clients in this region are very sophisticated and because of the dollar peg, appetite for U.S. assets is high -- which plays to a lot of our strengths.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lodging Firm Sonder Is in Talks With Gores Metropoulos SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Lodging startup Sonder, which decks out apartments and hotel rooms as hip short-term rentals, is in talks to merge with blank-check company Gores Metropoulos II Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.A transaction between Sonder and the Gores special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is set to value the combined entity at more than $2.5 billion, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Terms haven’t been finalized and talks could still fall apart.Representatives for Sonder and Gores declined to comment.Last year, Sonder reached a valuation of $1.3 billion after a funding round.The company has raised more than $560 million to date and is backed by investors including Fidelity Investments, WestCap, Inovia Capital, Valor Equity Parters, Greenoaks Capital, Greylock Partners and Spark Capital.Gores Metropoulos II, led by chairman Dean Metropoulos and Chief Executive Officer Alec Gores, raised $450 million in a January initial public offering.San Francisco-based Sonder first refurbishes short-term rentals and lists them on its website, as well as with Airbnb Inc. and Expedia Group Inc.’s Vrbo. Sonder, which has taken over other buildings including old hat factories and police stables, has also expanded in recent years to work with hotels.Sonder CEO Francis Davidson began experimenting with amenities when he was managing apartments as a McGill University student in Montreal. Davidson founded Sonder in 2012 with Martin Picard, and told Bloomberg News in 2019 that the company had ambitions of raking in more revenue than Marriott by 2025.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Biden Softens Tax Plan Aimed at Profitable Companies That Pay Little

    The administration’s $2 billion income threshold for a proposed 15% minimum tax on profitable companies that pay little would affect only an estimated 45 businesses.

  • ‘We’ve reached a tipping point’ on bitcoin adoption, Fidelity’s Tom Jessop says

    Tom Jessop, head of Fidelity Digital Assets at Fidelity Investments, says that the maturation and adoption of digital assets as a class of investments will continue at a rapid race in coming years, signally that crypto may have turned a corner in the world of traditional finance.

  • Jim Cramer On The Market: 'It's Just Kind Of Absurd'

    Jim Cramer, known for his "Mad Money" program on CNBC, shared with viewers his thoughts on the market as a whole on "Squawk on the Street" Wednesday. His main points revolve around how the market is in a back-and-forth with the CDC, and how the CDC practically controls many industries’ markets. A few “tell stocks” are indicators for the market right now, including Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), Cramer said. “Roku is a great measure of sentiment," he said. "Yesterday it was up huge, which means we’re going back with the stay-at-homes. Just watch Roku, because it really is the market. There are these tell stocks, and it’s just kind of absurd.” Cramer gave the cruise ship industry as an example of how the CDC can put out notices and alerts that completely fluctuate the markets. For instance, he said cruise ship companies have been talking about sailing for three days now, and with the CDC’s confirmation that “they’ll sail someday soon,” the stocks continue to rise. “I wish I could tell people who’ve never traded or invested before how stupid this market is. There are just these themes, and the themes just don’t stop.” Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) is leading the S&P thanks to the CDC’s optimistic view on the pandemic, the vaccine and the notion that the masses will one day again want to get onto a cruise ship with hundreds of strangers post-pandemic, the CNBC host said. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Short Squeeze Candidates In The Materials SectorWhy It Might Be Time To Buy Twitter And Paycom© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GM Launched Its Long-Awaited Electric Truck. Why It Didn’t Have a Choice.

    Trucks are a big business for GM and the company would never leave the territory to EV startups such as Lordstown Motors, Rivian, or Tesla.

  • Early Retirement is Not as Good as it Sounds. Advisors Need to Persuade Clients To Keep Working.

    In a typical year, come summertime, a few teachers in western Pennsylvania would contact Brad Hindman’s office, wanting to talk about the feasibility of retiring in a year or maybe two. “This is the first year that in June and July we got people coming to our office seeking out our advice [when] it wasn’t, ‘Can I retire next year,’ ” says Hindman, a Wells Fargo advisor based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Clients who want to retire before they are ready are a perennial challenge for advisors.

  • NIO and Other Chinese EV Stocks Are Getting Crushed. Tesla’s Not Doing So Hot Either.

    Stock in U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle makers are plummeting together on Wednesday. Investor can't blame a rotation out of highly valued technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite is flat.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street takes a breather, Treasury yields dip as eyes turn to Fed

    U.S. stocks paused near the previous session's record closing highs and Treasury yields inched lower on Tuesday as investors took stock of recent upbeat data and looked to the Federal Reserve for its economic outlook. On Wall Street, stocks that stand to benefit most from a reopening economy - cyclicals, small caps, transports - were outperforming the broader market. This suggests market participants are optimistic about an economic rebound - and corporate earnings - fueled by vaccine distribution, stimulus and a robust infrastructure bill being debated in Washington.

  • If Biden lowers the Medicare age, your savings could be in the thousands

    Millions of people aged 60-64 would see their annual health premiums disappear.