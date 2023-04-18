Global Yacht Industry Business Report 2023: Yachts Integrated with Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers

Company Logo

Global Market for Yacht Industry

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yacht Industry: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Yacht Industry Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Yacht Industry estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Super Yacht, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sport Yacht segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Yacht Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 507 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Yachting Industry Maintains Balance Amid the Storm

The Road Ahead

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Yachts, the Floating Luxuries

Classification of Yachts

Key Trends in Yachting Industry : In a Nutshell

Yacht Industry to Benefit from the Increasing Wealth of UHNW Individuals

Growing Number of Newer and Younger Billionaires Add to Growth Prospects

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Yachting Set to Make Significant Gains in Developing Regions

China Evolves into Fastest Growing Market for Yachts

Motor Yachts Dominate the Scenario

Major Production Hubs

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Market Expansion

Super-Yachts Industry Exhibits Mixed Performance through Categories amid COVID-19

Strong Gains for Explorer Yachts

Rise in Demand for Superyachts to Trigger Growth

Demand Shifts to Larger Superyachts

Top Ten Largest Superyachts Worldwide

A Few New Superyacht Models in the Market, Introduced in the year 2021

Consumers Move to Shorter Holidays

UHNW Individuals Transform the Luxury Yachts Market

Trends Influencing the Luxury Yacht Building Industry

Rising Focus on Sustainable Solutions

Improving Yacht Management Efficiencies

Exploration Yachting Picks Up

Increasing Sophistication of Security Systems

Enhanced Audiovisual Systems Becoming New Normal in Luxury Yachts

Key Luxury Yachts Launched in 2021

Democratization of Luxury: A Key Influencing Factor for Luxury Yachts Market

Millennials Drive the Trend towards Electric Yachts

Yachts Integrated with Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers

Adoption of AI Solutions Gains Momentum

Smart Yachts: A Key Area of Development

Designers Get More Optimistic About Possibility of Fully 3D-Printed Yachts

Gyroscopic Stabilization & Smooth Boat Glides

Electric & Smarter Yachts

New Materials & Other Possibilities

Focus on Technologies to Improve Guest Experience

New Generation of Super-Yacht Owners Brings New Changes to Yachting Industry

Higher Demand for Multihulls Among Younger Yacht Owners

High Demand for Greener and Sustainable Yachts

Solar Power Emerges as Mega Trend in Global Yacht Industry

Hybrid Propulsion Systems

Increased Interest of Yacht Owners in Exploring More Remote Destinations

Interest in Yacht Charters Poised to Grow in Post-COVID-19 World

Growing Trend Towards Taking a Staycation on a Yacht

Established Image of Yacht Chartering in Luxury Vacations Fuels Growth

Sailing Yachts for Luxury Yacht Charter Experience

Technological Advances Lead to New Generation of Sports Yachts

Floating Villas and Artificial Semi-Submersible Islands Gaining Widespread Traction

Advanced Cybersecurity Measures Gaining Prominence in Yacht Industry

Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues

Support Yachts Find Favor

Carbon Fiber Emerges as a Preferred Material for Yachts

Composites Demand in Boat Building: On the Rise

Marinas Look to Address Shortage of Berths for Megayachts

Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Yacht Sales

Yacht's Marine Electronics to Undergo Compelling Evolution Ahead

