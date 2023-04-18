Global Yacht Industry Business Report 2023: Yachts Integrated with Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers
Global Market for Yacht Industry
Global Yacht Industry Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Yacht Industry estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Super Yacht, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sport Yacht segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Yacht Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
507
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$9.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$13.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
5.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Global Yachting Industry Maintains Balance Amid the Storm
The Road Ahead
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Yachts, the Floating Luxuries
Classification of Yachts
Key Trends in Yachting Industry : In a Nutshell
Yacht Industry to Benefit from the Increasing Wealth of UHNW Individuals
Growing Number of Newer and Younger Billionaires Add to Growth Prospects
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Yachting Set to Make Significant Gains in Developing Regions
China Evolves into Fastest Growing Market for Yachts
Motor Yachts Dominate the Scenario
Major Production Hubs
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Market Expansion
Super-Yachts Industry Exhibits Mixed Performance through Categories amid COVID-19
Strong Gains for Explorer Yachts
Rise in Demand for Superyachts to Trigger Growth
Demand Shifts to Larger Superyachts
Top Ten Largest Superyachts Worldwide
A Few New Superyacht Models in the Market, Introduced in the year 2021
Consumers Move to Shorter Holidays
UHNW Individuals Transform the Luxury Yachts Market
Trends Influencing the Luxury Yacht Building Industry
Rising Focus on Sustainable Solutions
Improving Yacht Management Efficiencies
Exploration Yachting Picks Up
Increasing Sophistication of Security Systems
Enhanced Audiovisual Systems Becoming New Normal in Luxury Yachts
Key Luxury Yachts Launched in 2021
Democratization of Luxury: A Key Influencing Factor for Luxury Yachts Market
Millennials Drive the Trend towards Electric Yachts
Yachts Integrated with Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers
Adoption of AI Solutions Gains Momentum
Smart Yachts: A Key Area of Development
Designers Get More Optimistic About Possibility of Fully 3D-Printed Yachts
Gyroscopic Stabilization & Smooth Boat Glides
Electric & Smarter Yachts
New Materials & Other Possibilities
Focus on Technologies to Improve Guest Experience
New Generation of Super-Yacht Owners Brings New Changes to Yachting Industry
Higher Demand for Multihulls Among Younger Yacht Owners
High Demand for Greener and Sustainable Yachts
Solar Power Emerges as Mega Trend in Global Yacht Industry
Hybrid Propulsion Systems
Increased Interest of Yacht Owners in Exploring More Remote Destinations
Interest in Yacht Charters Poised to Grow in Post-COVID-19 World
Growing Trend Towards Taking a Staycation on a Yacht
Established Image of Yacht Chartering in Luxury Vacations Fuels Growth
Sailing Yachts for Luxury Yacht Charter Experience
Technological Advances Lead to New Generation of Sports Yachts
Floating Villas and Artificial Semi-Submersible Islands Gaining Widespread Traction
Advanced Cybersecurity Measures Gaining Prominence in Yacht Industry
Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues
Support Yachts Find Favor
Carbon Fiber Emerges as a Preferred Material for Yachts
Composites Demand in Boat Building: On the Rise
Marinas Look to Address Shortage of Berths for Megayachts
Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Yacht Sales
Yacht's Marine Electronics to Undergo Compelling Evolution Ahead
