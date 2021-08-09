Global Yacht Industry Report 2021: Market to Reach $84.7 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yacht Industry - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Yacht Industry Market to Reach $84.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Yacht Industry estimated at US$64.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$84.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Yacht Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Yachts: Floating Luxuries and More!

Key Trends in Yachting Industry - In a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Yacht Industry to Benefit from the Increasing Wealth of UHNW Individuals

Yachting: A Leisure Activity for Billionaires

Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Yacht Sales

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

China Evolves into Fastest Growing Market for Yachts

Yachting Set to Make Substantial Gains in Developing Regions

Decoding the Yacht Customer in Developing Markets

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Growth

Positive Tide in Global Ship & Boat Building Sector Generates Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

European Players Dominate the Global Yacht Market

American Companies Aim to Expand Operations

Asian Yacht Builders Emerge in the Market

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Global Yacht Market (2014-2017)

Yacht Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Azimut Benetti (Italy)

Baglietto s.p.a (Italy)

Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH (Germany)

BENETEAU (France)

Brunswick Corporation (USA)

Cheoy Lee Shipyards Limited (Hong Kong)

Christensen Shipyards Ltd. (USA)

Dyna Craft Ltd. (Taiwan)

Feadship (The Netherlands)

Ferretti S.p.a (Italy)

FIPA Group (Italy)

Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Blohm+Voss Shipyards (Germany)

HanseYachts AG (Germany)

Horizon Yacht Company (Taiwan)

Kingship Marine Limited (Hong Kong)

Oceanco (The Netherlands)

Overmarine Group (Italy)

Perini Navi S.p.a (Italy)

Princess Yachts International Plc (UK)

Sanlorenzo S.p.a (Italy)

Shanghai Double Happiness Yacht Co., Ltd (China)

Sunbird Yacht Co., Ltd. (China)

Sunrise Yachts (Turkey)

Sunseeker International (UK)

Trinity Yachts (USA)

Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard Limited (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Superyachts Triggers Stellar Growth

Steady Growth in Superyacht Sales

Superyachts: New Orders and Build Projects

Superyachts Continue to Get Bigger!

Toys & Accessories Enhance the Entertainment Quotient in Superyachts

Additional Thrust on Advanced Safety & Security Features

Luxury Car Brands & Aerospace Companies Foray into Superyacht Vertical

Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Yacht Market Expansion

Established Image of Yacht Chartering in Luxury Vacations Fuels Growth

Yacht Owners Warm up to Chartering

Yacht Customers Largely Brand Oriented

Democratization of Luxury: A Key Influencing Factor for Luxury Yachts Market

Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues

Aging Population - A Barrier to Growth?

Sailing Yachts for Luxury Yacht Charter Experience

Motor Yachts Dominate the Scenario

Solar Yachts: An Ideal Alternative to Diesel Engine-Power Yachts

Support Yachts Find Favor

Sports Yachts: The Latest Design Trend

Straight Line Yachts Find Favor

Promising Opportunities for Little Ships

Wave of Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers

Hybrid Propulsion Systems

Hydrofoils Technology

Nature-Inspired Designs & Colors

Innovative Eco-Friendly Features

Design Changes Influence Performance Yachts Market

Carbon Fiber: Emerging as a Preferred Material for Yachts

Composites Demand in Boat Building: On the Rise

Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry

Marinas Look to Address Shortage of Berths for Megayachts

Online Marketing Gradually Gains Momentum among Suppliers

US and European Yacht Brokerage Market - A Synopsis

Environmental Regulations: An Overview

MARPOL Regulation 12A

The Annex VI of MARPOL

Delay in Adoption of IMO's Stringent Emissions Standards for Yachts

Ballast Water Convention

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 214

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozktgv

