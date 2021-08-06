U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Global Yacht Market Report 2021-2027 - Wave of Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers

4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yacht Industry - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Yacht Industry Market to Reach $84.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Yacht Industry estimated at US$64.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$84.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR

The Yacht Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Yachts: Floating Luxuries and More!

  • Key Trends in Yachting Industry - In a Nutshell

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Yacht Industry to Benefit from the Increasing Wealth of UHNW Individuals

  • Yachting: A Leisure Activity for Billionaires

  • Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Yacht Sales

  • Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

  • China Evolves into Fastest Growing Market for Yachts

  • Yachting Set to Make Substantial Gains in Developing Regions

  • Decoding the Yacht Customer in Developing Markets

  • Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Growth

  • Positive Tide in Global Ship & Boat Building Sector Generates Opportunities

  • Competitive Scenario

  • European Players Dominate the Global Yacht Market

  • American Companies Aim to Expand Operations

  • Asian Yacht Builders Emerge in the Market

  • M&A Activity

  • Select M&A Deals in the Global Yacht Market (2014-2017)

  • Yacht Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Azimut Benetti (Italy)

  • Baglietto s.p.a (Italy)

  • Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH (Germany)

  • BENETEAU (France)

  • Brunswick Corporation (USA)

  • Cheoy Lee Shipyards Limited (Hong Kong)

  • Christensen Shipyards Ltd. (USA)

  • Dyna Craft Ltd. (Taiwan)

  • Feadship (The Netherlands)

  • Ferretti S.p.a (Italy)

  • FIPA Group (Italy)

  • Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Blohm+Voss Shipyards (Germany)

  • HanseYachts AG (Germany)

  • Horizon Yacht Company (Taiwan)

  • Kingship Marine Limited (Hong Kong)

  • Oceanco (The Netherlands)

  • Overmarine Group (Italy)

  • Perini Navi S.p.a (Italy)

  • Princess Yachts International Plc (UK)

  • Sanlorenzo S.p.a (Italy)

  • Shanghai Double Happiness Yacht Co., Ltd (China)

  • Sunbird Yacht Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Sunrise Yachts (Turkey)

  • Sunseeker International (UK)

  • Trinity Yachts (USA)

  • Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard Limited (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Demand for Superyachts Triggers Stellar Growth

  • Steady Growth in Superyacht Sales

  • Superyachts: New Orders and Build Projects

  • Superyachts Continue to Get Bigger!

  • Toys & Accessories Enhance the Entertainment Quotient in Superyachts

  • Additional Thrust on Advanced Safety & Security Features

  • Luxury Car Brands & Aerospace Companies Foray into Superyacht Vertical

  • Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Yacht Market Expansion

  • Established Image of Yacht Chartering in Luxury Vacations Fuels Growth

  • Yacht Owners Warm up to Chartering

  • Yacht Customers Largely Brand Oriented

  • Democratization of Luxury: A Key Influencing Factor for Luxury Yachts Market

  • Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues

  • Aging Population - A Barrier to Growth?

  • Sailing Yachts for Luxury Yacht Charter Experience

  • Motor Yachts Dominate the Scenario

  • Solar Yachts: An Ideal Alternative to Diesel Engine-Power Yachts

  • Support Yachts Find Favor

  • Sports Yachts: The Latest Design Trend

  • Straight Line Yachts Find Favor

  • Promising Opportunities for Little Ships

  • Wave of Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers

  • Hybrid Propulsion Systems

  • Hydrofoils Technology

  • Nature-Inspired Designs & Colors

  • Innovative Eco-Friendly Features

  • Design Changes Influence Performance Yachts Market

  • Carbon Fiber: Emerging as a Preferred Material for Yachts

  • Composites Demand in Boat Building: On the Rise

  • Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry

  • Marinas Look to Address Shortage of Berths for Megayachts

  • Online Marketing Gradually Gains Momentum among Suppliers

  • US and European Yacht Brokerage Market - A Synopsis

  • Environmental Regulations: An Overview

  • MARPOL Regulation 12A

  • The Annex VI of MARPOL

  • Delay in Adoption of IMO's Stringent Emissions Standards for Yachts

  • Ballast Water Convention

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 214

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fmm10

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-yacht-market-report-2021-2027---wave-of-innovations--novel-design-elements-entice-new-yacht-buyers-301350320.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

