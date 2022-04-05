U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

Global Yarn, Fiber and Thread Market to 2030 - Featuring Sinopec, Toray Industries and Alpek Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yarn, Fiber And Thread Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Covering" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global yarn, fiber and thread market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 48 geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

This report describes and evaluates the global yarn, fiber and thread market. It covers three five years' periods: 2015-2020, termed the historic period, and the forecast periods of 2020-2025 and 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region as well as for the major economies within each region.

The global yarn, fiber and thread market reached a value of nearly $74,728.9 million in 2020, having decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $74,728.9 billion in 2020 to $142,714.8 million in 2025 at a rate of 13.8%. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 and reach $191,114.7 million in 2030.

Growth factors in the historic period include emerging market growth, urbanization, increased demand for man-made fibers and government initiatives for the textile industry. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were increasing costs, oil price volatility, counterfeit products and health hazards.

Going forward, global population growth and urbanization, increasing e-commerce, increasing demand for sportwear, increasing penetration of organized retail in developing economies and increasing penetration of social media are expected to drive the market. Reduction in free trade, intense competition, COVID-19 implications and shortage of cotton are major factors that could hinder the growth of the yarn, fiber and thread market in the future.

The yarn, fiber and thread market is segmented by type into regular yarn, fiber and thread and special yarn, fiber and thread. The regular yarn, fiber and thread market was the largest segment of the yarn, fiber and thread market segmented by type, accounting for 92.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the special yarn, fiber and thread market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the yarn, fiber and thread market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2020-2025.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the yarn, fiber and thread market, accounting for 71.5% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the yarn, fiber and thread market will be South America, and, Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 20.7% and 18.4% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and Asia-Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 14.2 and 13.5% respectively.

The yarn, fiber and thread market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 39.29% of the total market in 2020.The market fragmentation can be attributed to the local players that have large number of domestic manufacturing facilities and have presence across the supply chain. Going forward the market is expected to experience further expansion with large companies trying to expand their presence in other low-cost economies to take advantage of low-cost labor and cheaper raw material prices. Sinopec Group was the largest competitor with 8.43% share of the market, followed by Toray Industries Inc. with 6.98%, Reliance Industries with 6.28%, Alpek with 5.32%, Far Eastern New Century with 3.61%, Lenzing AG with 2.58%, Indorama Corporation with 2.14%, Teijin Limited with 1.91%, Eastman Chemical Company with 1.12%, and DuPont with 0.92%.

The top opportunities in the yarn, fiber and thread market segmented by type will arise in the regular yarn, fiber and thread segment, which will gain $62,345.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The yarn, fiber and thread market size will gain the most in the India at $27,273.9 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the yarn, fiber and thread market include developing fibers and yarns derived from biodegradable and sustainable materials, implementing digital platforms in the operational chain to reduce supply chain errors, invest in sustainable manufacturing technologies, adopt IOT technology to enhance the manufacturing process and invest in new projects through R&D and partnerships activities.

Player-adopted strategies in the yarn, fiber and thread market include strengthening the product portfolio by new product launch, expanding manufacturing capabilities, expanding fiber business by opening new manufacturing facility, strengthening polyester business by expanding its production facility and strengthening synthetic fiber business by investment in new plants.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the yarn, fiber, and thread companies to focus on sustainable and eco-friendly products, focus on adoption of IOT technologies in manufacturing, advancement in sustainable manufacturing technologies, focus on digital platforms for fiber supply chain management, expand in emerging markets, leverage e-commerce to maximize reach and revenues, expand in developed markets, market-based pricing, participate in trade shows and events, increased adoption of internet and social media, increase visibility through websites, and partnerships with end-users.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction
6.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.2. Segmentation By Type

7. Global Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Segmentation By Type

8. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market Product Analysis - Product Examples

9. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market, Supply Chain Analysis

10. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market Customer Information
10.1. Impact Of COVID-19 On Indian Clothing Manufacturers
10.2. Drop In The Revenue Of The Textiles Industry Due To Pandemic
10.3. Transparency Is Key For Clothing And Home Textiles Brands
10.4. Customers Prefer Cotton Over Others
10.5. Most Consumers Unaware Of Adverse Health Impacts Associated With Synthetic Fibers
10.6. State Of Sustainable Fashion During COVID-19

11. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market Trends And Strategies
11.1. Growth In Sustainable And Eco-friendly Products
11.2. Introduction Of Digital Platforms In Fiber Supply Chain Management
11.3. Advancement In Sustainable Manufacturing Technologies
11.4. Adoption Of IOT Technologies In Manufacturing
11.5. Increasing Partnerships And Collaborations

12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Impact On Demand
12.3. Disruptions In Supply
12.4. Future Outlook

13. Global Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market Size And Growth
13.1. Market Size
13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)
13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020
13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020
13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025
13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025

14. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market, Regional Analysis
14.1. Global Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
14.2. Global Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market, 2015 - 2025, Historic And Forecast, By Region
14.3. Global Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market, 2020 - 2025, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

15. Global Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market Segmentation
15.1. Global Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

16. Global Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
16.1. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
16.2. Per Capita Average Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market Expenditure, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kj9gzi

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


