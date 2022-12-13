U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

The Global Yoga Accessories Market is expected to grow by $6159.41 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Yoga Accessories Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the yoga accessories market and it is poised to grow by $6159. 41 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yoga Accessories Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741952/?utm_source=GNW
9% during the forecast period. Our report on the yoga accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product premiumization due to more innovation in yoga accessories, the growing number of yoga practitioners, and wellness initiatives of the government and corporate agencies.

The yoga accessories market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Yoga mats
• Yoga straps
• Yoga blocks
• Others

By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing enrolment in fitness and health clubs as one of the prime reasons driving the yoga accessories market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing introduction of smart mats and an increase in the availability of custom yoga mats will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the yoga accessories market covers the following areas:
• Yoga accessories market sizing
• Yoga accessories market forecast
• Yoga accessories market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading yoga accessories market vendors that include adidas AG, Barefoot Yoga Co., Body Solid Inc., Decathlon SA, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc., JadeYoga, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Liforme Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, Merrithew International Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., NoCoast Beer Co., OPTP, Padma Seat, Trimax Sports Inc., Yoga Direct LLC, Yogamatters Ltd., and YogiKuti Pvt. Ltd. Also, the yoga accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741952/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


