U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.50
    -12.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,699.00
    -64.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,776.00
    -72.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.90
    -7.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.06
    -0.90 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.70
    -11.70 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0284
    -0.0072 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.08
    +0.55 (+2.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1778
    -0.0062 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6360
    +1.8810 (+1.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,758.20
    +86.26 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.88
    -6.25 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.93
    +22.89 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Global ZDDP Additives Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for ZDDP Additives estimated at US$2. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 1.

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ZDDP Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961225/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the period 2020-2027. Primary Alkyl ZDDP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.6% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Secondary Alkyl ZDDP segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $733.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.8% CAGR

The ZDDP Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$733.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$540.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
Afton Chemical Corporation
AMS Technologies AG
Chevron Oronite Company LLC
Infineum International Ltd.
Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961225/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
ZDDP Additives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ZDDP
Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Primary Alkyl ZDDP by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Primary Alkyl ZDDP by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Secondary Alkyl ZDDP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Secondary Alkyl ZDDP by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Secondary Alkyl ZDDP by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World ZDDP Additives Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
ZDDP Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ZDDP
Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary
Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by Product
Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Primary Alkyl
ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ZDDP
Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by End-Use -
Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and
Secondary Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by Product
Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by End-Use -
Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
ZDDP Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ZDDP
Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary
Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Japan Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by Product
Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ZDDP
Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by End-Use -
Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
ZDDP Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ZDDP
Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary
Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: China Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by Product
Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ZDDP
Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by End-Use -
Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
ZDDP Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Europe Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and
Secondary Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by Product
Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by End-Use -
Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
ZDDP Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and
Secondary Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: France Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by Product
Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: France 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by End-Use -
Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
ZDDP Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and
Secondary Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Germany Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by Product
Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Germany 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by End-Use -
Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ZDDP
Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary
Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Italy Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by Product
Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Italy 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ZDDP
Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by End-Use -
Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
ZDDP Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ZDDP
Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary
Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: UK Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by Product
Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: UK 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Primary Alkyl
ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ZDDP
Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by End-Use -
Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ZDDP
Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary
Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Spain Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by Product
Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Spain 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ZDDP
Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by End-Use -
Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and
Secondary Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Russia Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by Product
Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Russia 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by End-Use -
Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for ZDDP Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and
Secondary Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for ZDDP Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
ZDDP Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for ZDDP Additives by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for ZDDP Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and
Secondary Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for ZDDP Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
ZDDP Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and
Secondary Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Australia Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Australia 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
ZDDP Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and
Secondary Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: India Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by Product
Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: India 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: India Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by End-Use -
Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 113: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for ZDDP Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and
Secondary Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: South Korea Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for ZDDP Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for ZDDP Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl
ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ZDDP
Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary
Alkyl ZDDP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP
Additives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for ZDDP Additives by End-Use - Automotive and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ZDDP
Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP
Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
ZDDP Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 125: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for ZDDP Additives by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 126: Latin America Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for ZDDP Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and
Secondary Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Latin America Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for ZDDP Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 134: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and
Secondary Alkyl ZDDP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 135: Argentina Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 136: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Primary Alkyl ZDDP and Secondary Alkyl ZDDP for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 137: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ZDDP Additives by End-Use - Automotive and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 138: Argentina Historic Review for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Automotive and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 139: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for ZDDP Additives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 140: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961225/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk trial opens to decide fate of his $56 billion Tesla pay

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to take the stand this week to defend his $56 billion pay package against shareholder allegations it was rigged with easy performance targets and that investors were duped into approving it. A Tesla shareholder hopes to prove during the five-day trial that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to dictate terms of the 2018 package, which did not even require him to work at Tesla full time. The shareholder, Richard Tornetta, has asked the court in Wilmington, Delaware, to rescind the pay package, which is six times larger than the top 200 CEO salaries combined in 2021, according to Amit Batish of Equilar.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • Synthetic Graphite Becomes Crucial To Meeting Battery Demand Surge

    On the current trajectory of EV sales and other li-ion battery demand, total battery anode materials (BAM) demand will increase 300% by 2025

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla Compensation Trial in Delaware Court Set to Kick Off

    The trial over Elon Musk ‘s multibillion-dollar pay package at Tesla is due to kick off Monday morning in Delaware’s business-law court. A Tesla shareholder, Richard Tornetta, is seeking to nullify Mr. Musk’s 2018 compensation grant, valued at around $52 billion at recent share prices. The plaintiff is alleging that the board at the time failed to disclose crucial information about the package to shareholders, who signed off on it.

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Board Members to Defend CEO’s Pay in Court

    Elon Musk is headed to court this week in Delaware to defend his multibillion-dollar compensation package at Tesla.

  • The Great Remorse takes over the Great Resignation as most workers who quit their job are having a hard time finding a new one

    Quality roles are proving hard to come by for job seekers these days.

  • The Classic 60-40 Investment Strategy Falls Apart. ‘There’s No Place to Hide.’

    The standard advice to keep retirement savings in a mix of stocks and bonds has helped offset big losses in previous years—but not this one.

  • Binance CEO Announces 'Industry Recovery Fund' Amid FTX Exchange Collapse

    The world's largest crypto exchange Binance is forming an "industry recovery fund" to help projects overcome possible liquidity crises.

  • Can I Use My HSA for My Spouse?

    Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) offer triple tax benefits. Contributions are tax-deductible, they grow tax-deferred and withdrawals are tax-free when used for eligible medical expenses. If you're married, you might be wondering if you can use your HSA funds to pay … Continue reading → The post Health Savings Account (HSA) Rules for Spouses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ArcelorMittal S.A. Just Missed EPS By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    It's been a pretty great week for ArcelorMittal S.A. ( AMS:MT ) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to €26.07 in...

  • Norway's Equinor-owned Aasgard B oil and gas platform shut after fire

    Gas production at Norwegian energy firm Equinor's Aasgard B gas processing platform remains shut and partly evacuated following a fire in a transformer late on Sunday, a company spokesperson said on Monday. Equinor is now working on getting an overview of the incident and starting the process to restart safe operations, the spokesperson said. Output at the field has been cut by 19.8 million cubic metres, Aasgard's pipeline operator Gassco said in a regulatory filing.

  • First Mover Asia: Extreme Fear Hits Crypto as FTX Hack Makes Bad Situation Worse. What Comes Next?

    Bitcoin just had its worst week since the aftermath of the Terra blockchain's collapse. PLUS: Sam Reynolds takes a fresh look at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Ripple, where a 2018 SEC official’s speech motes may prove crucial.

  • Peyto Exploration & Development Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: CA$0.50 (vs CA$0.18 in 3Q 2021)

    Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CA$284.6m (up 30...

  • New processors to reshape North Dakota's export-focused soy sector

    North Dakota's soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production. U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by as much as 30% over the next four years, with more than a dozen planned new facilities or expansions that are part of a nationwide wave of investment in processing the main U.S. export crop, largely to supply vegetable oil to renewable diesel makers. The surge would upend traditional trade flows as exports of whole soybeans to markets like China give way to more domestic demand and greater overseas shipments of soymeal, a product that China typically does not import.

  • USA Chip Regulations and What They Mean for Semiconductor Investors

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss how semiconductor companies are currently dealing with the recent chip regulations. For example, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has designed the A800, a slow-down version of its A100, to bypass export restrictions to countries like China.

  • SpaceX buys ad campaign on Twitter for Starlink, Musk says

    Twitter, which recorded more than 90% of its revenue from ad sales in the quarter ended June 30, has seen an exodus of advertisers fearing changes to content moderation rules, since the Musk acquired the social media platform last month. Several companies including General Motors Co, General Mills, Mondelez International and Volkswagen AG have paused advertising on the platform.

  • Disney Plans Job Cuts And Hiring Freeze; CEO Bob Chapek Anticipates 'Tough And Uncomfortable Decisions'

    Amidst economic uncertainty, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is reportedly planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs. In addition, the media conglomerate has reported its quarterly results with an operating loss of $1.47 billion for its consumer segment. The revenue for the company's Media and Entertainment segment was $12.7 billion, down 3% year-over-year. The operating income in the fourth quarter was down 91% for the Media segment and up over 100% for the Parks segment. According to a Reuters re

  • Amid global conflicts, Boeing reveals future aircraft needs in new report

    Coming out of the Covid pandemic and in the midst of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the aerospace industry is assessing the future.

  • Was China’s Singles Day a Dud? Alibaba and JD.com Decline to Give Numbers.

    Historically, China's e-commerce sales event has generated striking sales gains. This year looks subdued.

  • BlackRock Signs Pact With Saudi Wealth Fund for Infrastructure

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File Is EmptyBlackRock Inc signed a pact with Saudi Arabia’s $620 billion wealth fund to explore infrastructure projects in the Middle East.Projects will be sourced acro