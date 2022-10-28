U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

Global Zeolites Market – Products and Applications

·3 min read
Report Synopsis Zeolites are most widely used in the production of detergents, with other major applications for the materials being building & construction, water and wastewater treatment and oil refining & petrochemicals.

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zeolites Market – Products and Applications"
Of the two types of zeolites, the demand for the natural variety is marginally larger, though the market for synthetic zeolites is likely to grow at a faster rate. These materials are widely used as builders in detergents as fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts in the petroleum industry and as adsorbents/desiccants in the construction, natural gas and environmental sectors.

Zeolites industry is adversely impacted by Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war and other negative global developments over the short term period, prospects for the longer term augur well, considering the important role played by these products across a spectrum of application areas and industries.

Detergents and Building & Construction constitute the principal applications for Zeolites, the global demand for which is estimated at US$3.1 billion each in 2022 while the worldwide market for Zeolites in Building & Construction applications is likely to log the fastest growth during 2022-2027 and becomes the largest application for Zeolites by 2027.

Research Findings &Coverage
 • This global market research report on Zeolites analyzes the market with respect to product types/sub-types and applications
 • Zeolites market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type/sub-type and by application across all major countries
 • Copper-Exchanged Zeolites Enable Efficient Direct Conversion of Methane into Methanol
 • Zeolites Being Used Widely in Removing Heavy Metals from Industrial Wastewater
 • Layered Zeolites Gaining Wider Attention
 • Zeolites Come to the Fore in Air Pollution Remediation
 • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
 • Major companies profiled – 55
 • The industry guide includes the contact details for 138 companies

Product Outline
The market for product types/sub-types of Zeolites studied in this report comprise the following:
• Natural Zeolites
o Clinoptilolite
o Other Natural Zeolites
• Synthetic Zeolites
o Type A
o Type X
o Type Y
o USY
o ZSM-5

The report analyzes the market for the following application sectors of Zeolites:
 • Agriculture
 • Animal Feed
 • Building & Construction
 • Detergents
 • Oil Refining & Petrochemicals
 • Water & Wastewater Treatment
 • Other Applications

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
 • The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Zeolites market for the period 2018-2027 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027.

Geographic Coverage
• North America (The United States and Mexico)
• Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East & Africa
