Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems (ZLD) Markets 2021-2026 - Rising Concerns Over the Disposal of Brine Concentrates into Oceans

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems (ZLD) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global zero liquid discharge systems market was valued at $6.24 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $10.22 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The impact of COVID-19 in the zero liquid discharge systems industry has been two-fold with the increase in adoption and decrease in supply. Furthermore, a decrease in travel, entertainment spending, and dining out - combined with government inducement programs has freed up cash for customers to spend on water treatment systems, as well as more home improvements. The demand for industrial zero liquid discharge systems is increasing globally.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Zero liquid discharge systems are gaining more traction as it is helpful as wastewater treatment and water management solutions for intricate industrial wastewaters.

  • Implementing stringent regulations on industries and power plants regarding discharges in water bodies is the key factor driving zero liquid discharge systems market growth.

  • The energy &power industry dominates the zero liquid discharge systems market share. High priority is given to water management as implanting zero liquid discharge systems eradicates the discharge of wastewater.

  • Vendors need to find partners in emerging markets to expand their geographic presence in other potential markets.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

  • The conventional zero liquid discharge system segment is expected to be the leading wastewater management market in 2020 due to its extensive application across several end-use industries in pre-defined stages such as evaporation, filtration, pretreatment, and crystallization.

  • Membrane technology has grown due to the advantages it provides in the water and wastewater treatment market. It can connect the sustainability and economic gap amidst possibilities of minimal or no chemical usage, easy accessibility, and environmental friendliness.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

  • Asia: China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the fastest growing countries in the APAC zero liquid discharge systems industry. Major developments have taken place owing to the rise in pollution rates in the countries.

  • North America: Due to the pandemic, industrial activities witnessed a drop in North America. But the industrial sector in North America is expected to recover and regain its position on a global level. Therefore, the demand for ZLD systems is anticipated to be high during the forecast period.

  • Europe: Growing awareness about the harmful effects of polluted water on human health is consequently driving the adoption of advanced zero liquid discharge systems in the industrial sector of the European markets. Energy-efficient and cost-effective zero liquid discharge systems materials are expected to have a higher demand in the period 2020-2026

VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • The global zero liquid discharge systems industry is highly fragmented with high competition and is led by many local manufacturers catering to customers' requirements from specific regions. The key companies in the industry are Aquatech International, GEA, H2O, SUEZ, and Veolia.

  • Vendors can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize production costs and mitigate associated risks.

  • Vendors can pursue growth by acquisitions as there are many small vendors in the industry. These small vendors have a presence all over the industry, and thus, acquiring them gives an edge to vendors.

  • The essential factors for vendors are to attain technological advances, expand into emerging markets, and revive demand in their domestic markets.

Major Vendors

  • Aquatech International

  • GEA

  • H2O

  • SUEZ

  • Veolia

Other Prominent Vendors

  • 3V Green Eagle

  • Alfa Laval

  • Aquarion

  • Austro Water Tech

  • ENCON Evaporators

  • Evoqua Water Technologies

  • IDE Technologies

  • Oasys Water

  • Petro Sep

  • SafBon Water Technology

  • Saltworks Technologies

  • Gradiant

  • Fluence

  • SAMCO

  • Toshiba

  • Condorchem Envitech

  • Hydro Air Research

  • Lenntech

  • Kelvin Water Technologies

  • Memsys

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of COVID-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Concerns Over the Disposal of Brine Concentrates into Oceans
8.2 Growing Urbanization Driving Zero Liquid Discharge System Installations

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Limited Availability of Freshwater
9.2 Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations across the Globe
9.3 Increasing Demand for Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Among End-Users

10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Operational and Installation Costs of Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis

12 System
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Conventional
12.4 Hybrid

13 Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Thermal Based
13.4 Membrane Based

14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Energy & Power
14.4 Chemicals & Petrochemicals
14.5 Food & Beverage
14.6 Textiles
14.7 Pharmaceuticals
14.8 Others

15 Process
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Pretreatment
15.4 Filtration/Membrane Filtration
15.5 Evaporation & Crystallization
15.6 Solid/Salt Recovery

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvpssf

