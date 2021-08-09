U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,982.00
    -109.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,102.00
    +6.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.70
    -15.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.29
    -2.99 (-4.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.80
    -16.30 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.44 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.26
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1480
    -0.0850 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,554.21
    -277.77 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.13
    +99.49 (+10.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,098.71
    -24.24 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Global Zero Trust Security Market Report 2021-2028 Featuring Key Innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero Trust Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), by Security Type (Network, Endpoint), by Application Area, by Organization Size, by Authentication, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zero trust security market size is expected to reach USD 59.43 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is driven by the need to protect enterprise digital environments by averting lateral movement, leveraging network segmentation, simplifying granular user-access control, and implementing layer 7 threat prevention. The robust solutions for implementing a zero-trust security environment ensure the protection of computers, programs, and networks from unauthorized access.

Moreover, preventing unwarranted access to critical data, as the adoption of technologies, such as cloud computing, Wi-Fi, and Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with outsourcing service, is increasing, is driving the growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has further acted as a catalyst for market growth with enterprises investing in securing their networks, endpoints, and IT infrastructure with a zero-trust security framework.

The threat to digitally stored information from unauthorized access is also driven by changing technological landscape. While technology revolutionizes a business process, it also creates vulnerabilities in online protected data. In addition, while internet connectivity improves the operational task of the business by speeding up the process and improving accessibility, the risk of cyber attacks also increases rapidly.

Moreover, the rapid expansion of operational data exposed to cyber adversaries through mobile, other edge devices, and IOT and the dependence of companies on third-party vendors and service providers are some of the prevailing supply chain trends increasing the risk of cyberattacks to access information. Therefore, the implementation of a security solution ensures a zero-trust security environment in the organization to mitigate the risks arising from various business activities and internet connectivity.

The application of the zero trust model is parallel to the concept of cybersecurity as it focuses on preventing intrusion by securing the digital network. Several countries across the world introduced laws to prevent cybercrime and data theft, which is vital for safeguarding the BFSI, IT, telecom, defense, and healthcare, other major sectors.

The increasing internal and external threat of unauthorized data accessibility and cybercrime due to the political and personal interest of hackers or intruders for earning easy money further pressurizes governments to update their policies regularly.

Zero Trust Security Market Report Highlights

  • The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness and threat of unauthorized access during cyber attacks

  • The multi-factor authentication segment led the global market in 2020 and will expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

  • The growth can be attributed to the need to overcome the challenges of revenue loss and data loss risks in the era of confidential and vulnerable data, as multi-factor authentication presents multiple layers of identity verification to grant access to an authorized individual

  • North America led the global market in 2020 and will remain dominant even during the forecast years

  • The growth is credited to the high-security investment from the large enterprises across the regional industries, such as BFSI, that are at constant risk of cyber attacks as well as internal fraudsters

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Zero-Trust Security Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market challenge/restraint analysis
3.4. Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.2. PEST analysis
3.5. Zero-trust Security Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Zero-Trust Security Market: Security Type Estimates & Trends Analysis
4.1. Security type Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.1.1. Network Security
4.1.2. Data Security
4.1.3. Endpoint Security
4.1.4. Cloud Security
4.1.5. Others

Chapter 5. Zero-Trust Security Market: Deployment Estimates & Trends Analysis
5.1. Deployment Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.1.1. On-premises
5.1.2. Cloud

Chapter 6. Zero-Trust Security Market: Organization Size Estimates & Trends Analysis
6.1. Organization Size Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.1.1. SMEs
6.1.2. Large Enterprises

Chapter 7. Zero-Trust Security Market: Authentication Estimates & Trends Analysis
7.1. Authentication Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
7.1.1. Single-factor Authentication
7.1.2. Multi-factor Authentication

Chapter 8. Zero-Trust Security Market: Application Area Estimates & Trends Analysis
8.1. Application Area Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
8.1.1. IT & Telecom
8.1.2. BFSI
8.1.3. Healthcare
8.1.4. Retail
8.1.5. Others

Chapter 9. Zero-Trust Security Market: Regional Estimates & Trend analysis
9.1. Regional Market Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis
10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
10.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)
10.3. Key Company Market Ranking Analysis, 2020

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Akamai Technologies

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • Palo Alto Networks

  • McAfee Corporation

  • McAfee, LLC

  • Cloudflare Inc.

  • Palo Alto Networks

  • Trend Micro, Inc.

  • Symantec Corporation, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3mo7v

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Gold Claws Back Some Ground After Early Morning Flash Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recouped most of its losses from a sharp plunge at the start of Asian trading, but remains under pressure as bets mount that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% early Monday, dropping $60 in minutes, as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment data accelerated at the start of trading. Gold likely crashed lower after breaching a technical support level and triggering stop losses,

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Scooped Up EV Stocks, Covid-Vaccine Makers

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund bought EV stocks including Nikola, Lordstown, and NIO, and vaccine makers BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax in the second quarter.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Chinese Stock Crisis? These Trade Near Cash Value

    The recent sell-off in Chinese stocks has driven Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) near their cash values, providing a good entry point for value investors with a long-term horizon. Analysts see the shares of the two companies trading 75.37% and 40.18% higher, 12 months from now. The world “crisis” is written with two characters in Chinese: one character that means "danger" and another that means "opportunity." The recent crash in China’s listed shares presents both a threat and an opportunity for

  • Why Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Hexo All Dropped in July

    An interesting development occurred in the cannabis sector last month with a new proposal from congressional leaders in the U.S. to decriminalize marijuana. For the month of July, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 19.2%, 13.1%, and 31.3%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Got $2,000? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in August

    A $2,000 investment in Amazon stock made 15 years ago would now be worth roughly $245,000. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to profile a stock that's primed to put up fantastic performance over the long term. Keith Noonan: Mobile video games publisher Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock got crushed after the company recently published its second-quarter results, and the sell-off has presented an attractive buying opportunity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Cable One, BioNTech, eBay, Walt Disney and Baidu in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 9-13, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Robinhood, Moderna, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for the favorite stocks of many investors over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included the e-commerce colossus and some automakers. The leading electric vehicle maker and a COVID-19 vaccine stock were among the bearish calls seen. August began with six straight months of market gains in the books and the peak of this earnings season in the rearview mirror. While plenty more quarterly reports were on the docket last week, an overall positive season wa

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • Bitcoin Cools on 3-Month High as Long-Term Moving Average Looms Large

    A clean break above the 200-day moving average could accelerate prices, according to digital asset firm Zerocap.

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $1,200?

    One analyst thinks the electric-car maker's shares could rise more than 70% over the next 12 months.