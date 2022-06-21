U.S. markets closed

Global Zinc Chloride Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030 and Reach the Market Size of USD 464 Million by 2030 Exclusive Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Zinc Chloride Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Zinc Chloride Market size accounted for USD 299 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 464 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

Zinc chloride (ZnCl2) is a crucial compound that exists as a solid at normal temperature and has a white crystalline appearance, all of which are either colorless or white. It is a granular powder composed of zinc sulfate and calcium chloride. It has a pH of 4, a relative density of 2.75, and a bitter, odorless flavor. It is an ionic solid, though its low melting point of 275 °C suggests some covalent character. Its aqueous solubility in solvents like diethyl ether provides additional evidence for covalency. ZnCl2 is a non-corrosive Lewis acid. It is soluble in a wide range of media, including alcohol, water, glycerol, and ether.

Zinc chloride is prevalently used in soldering, tinning, and galvanizing fluxes. It can remove the oxide layer and salts from metal surfaces. It is also known as a cleaning solution. ZnCl2 behaves as an electrolyte as a result of which it is used in the battery industry as a primary cell battery. Because of its corrosion resistance, it is also used in dry cells. In the near future, the market is expected to be driven by rising demand for battery-grade zinc chloride in industrial and commercial applications.

In the rubber industry, zinc chloride is widely used. Zinc chloride aids in the dissolution of cellulosic fibers in scrap and catalyzes elastomer depolymerization. Other uses for zinc chloride include liquid fertilizer, organic synthesis, wood preservative, textile finishing, and dry cell batteries.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2954

Report Coverage:

Market

Zinc Chloride Market

Market Size 2021

USD 299 Mn

Market Forecast 2030

USD 464 Mn

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

5.2%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Grade, By Application, By End-use, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Flaurea Chemicals, Eurocontal SA, American Elements, Vijaychem Industries, Haihua Industry, Global Chemical Co. Ltd, PT. Indo Lysaght, Lipmes, YangguZhongtian Zinc Industry Co., Ltd., TIB Chemical AG, and Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation


Global Zinc Chloride Market Growth Aspects

Zinc chloride is a booming demand in the chemical industry due to its appealing chemical properties and low cost. It's becoming more popular in soldering, tinning fluxes, chemical synthesis, galvanizing, odor control, and other applications. Zinc chloride demand is rising due to increased application in a wide range of end-use industries, including agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, among others. In addition, the market is expanding due to the increasing use of zinc chloride as an electrolyte in dry cell batteries in the automotive sector. Rising demand from the electronic, agricultural, and chemical sectors is a critical factor driving market expansion. Furthermore, rising demand for the product from a variety of end-user industries, as well as rising modernization in the market's offerings, will create new opportunities for the zinc chloride market during the forecast period.The adverse effects of zinc chloride, as well as the availability of alternative options, are expected to stymie the growth of the global zinc chloride market.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/zinc-chloride-market

Zinc Chloride Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global zinc chloride market. The North American market is expected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Rising demand for zinc-based chemical compounds and increasing zinc production will drive this growth, which may cause a surge in demand in the regional market. Furthermore, growth in the automotive industry is expected to boost the market across the United States in the near future. The presence of major end-use industries in the United States and Canada, such as electronics and chemicals, can be attributed to the region's zinc chloride market growth. Furthermore, the region is home to leading zinc chloride manufacturers and has a well-developed infrastructure and industry.

In addition, The European industry is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The presence of leading zinc chloride manufacturers in the region can be attributed to the market's expansion. Furthermore, the region has well-developed manufacturing facilities, and major end-use industries such as electronics and automotive are driving up zinc chloride demand.

Zinc Chloride Market Segmentation

The global zinc chloride market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on grade, application, and end-use industry. Based on the grade, the market is divided into high purity grade, technical grade, battery grade, and commercial grade. Based on application, the market split into dry cell batteries, catalyst, water treatment, and others. Based on end-use industry, the market is categorized into electronics, agriculture, chemical, textile, and others.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2954

Zinc Chloride Market Players

Most market players are expanding their existence in emerging economies such as Brazil, Netherlands, India, and other Developing nations in order to gain a competitive advantage. Some key players covered global in the Zinc Chloride industry are Flaurea Chemicals, Eurocontal SA, American Elements, Vijaychem Industries, Haihua Industry, Global Chemical Co. Ltd, PT. Indo Lysaght, Lipmes, TIB Chemical AG, Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd, and YangguZhongtian Zinc Industry Co., Ltd.

Browse More Research Topic on Chemicals and Materials Industry:

The Global Zinc Chemicals Market size was registered to be USD 9,962 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach the market value of USD 15,935 Mn by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.6% during the period 2022 to 2030.

The Global Skin Resurfacing Market size is expected to reach the market value of around USD 700 Mn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The Global Ceramic Market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 9.1% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach value of around USD 492.7 Bn by 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


