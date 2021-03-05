U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

Global Zinc Stearates Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 5. - Influencer Pool: 967. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zinc Stearates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033331/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.

  • Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

  • Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

  • Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

  • Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

  • Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.



Abstract:
- Global Zinc Stearates Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Zinc Stearates estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polymer & Rubber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$913.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $411.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
- The Zinc Stearates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$411.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$481.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
- Building & Construction Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
- In the global Building & Construction segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$160.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$229.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$305.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

  • Baerlocher GmbH

  • Dover Chemical CorporationTerms

  • Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

  • Krish Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

  • Linan Huali Plastic Co. Ltd.

  • Nikunj Chemicals

  • Norac Additives

  • Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

  • Plastics Material Factory

  • Pratham Stearchem Pvt. Ltd.

  • Valtris Specialty Chemicals




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033331/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Zinc Stearates Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer & Rubber
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Polymer & Rubber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymer & Rubber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Paints & Coatings
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by Application -
Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building &
Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates
by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: China Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates
by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates
by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: France Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates
by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: UK Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by Application -
Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building &
Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 49: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates
by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Zinc
Stearates by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building &
Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Zinc
Stearates by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Zinc
Stearates by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building &
Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Zinc
Stearates by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

INDIA
Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: India Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Zinc
Stearates by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Zinc Stearates by Application - Polymer & Rubber,
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Zinc
Stearates by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Zinc
Stearates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building &
Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Zinc
Stearates by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Zinc
Stearates by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building &
Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Zinc
Stearates by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates
by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

MEXICO
Table 88: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates
by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Zinc Stearates by Application - Polymer & Rubber,
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Zinc
Stearates by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Zinc
Stearates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building &
Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Zinc
Stearates by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Zinc
Stearates by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

IRAN
Table 100: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Iran Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ISRAEL
Table 103: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates
by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Israel Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Zinc
Stearates by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building &
Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: UAE Historic Review for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics,
Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Stearates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer &
Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Zinc Stearates by Application - Polymer & Rubber,
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Zinc
Stearates by Application - Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Zinc
Stearates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymer & Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Building &
Construction, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033331/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


