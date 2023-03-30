Global Zinc Sulfate Market to 2030: Increasing Demand for Zinc Sulfate in Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals for Parenteral Nutrition Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zinc Sulfate Market, By Type, By Form, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for zinc sulfate was valued at USD 1,739.6 million in 2021, and it is predicted to experience a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The key drivers for this growth are the increasing use of zinc in medicine, dietary supplements, and parental nutrition, as well as rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry .

Zinc sulfate is frequently utilized in cosmetic and personal care products due to its anti-microbial and anti-bacterial properties. It is employed as a cosmetic biocide, oral care product, and astringent. The increasing use of zinc sulfate in cosmetic goods, such as skin cleansing and deodorizing, is driving market revenue growth, along with the rising consumption of cosmetics among millennials.

Zinc sulfate is also used in a variety of industrial chemicals and agrochemicals, as well as in other applications such as corrosion inhibitors in water-treatment systems, production of pigments and adhesives, manufacture of detergent, deodorants, and various cosmetics .

Zinc is a micronutrient that is essential for plant growth, and zinc sulfate hydrates are commonly used to treat plants that lack zinc. It is also used to eliminate weeds and protect crops from pests. Due to the decreasing amount of arable land, the demand for zinc sulfate is expected to increase to improve production and enhance crop quality. This demand is driving market revenue growth from agrochemicals .

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in stringent lockdowns and social segregation policies, leading to market disruptions and decreased demand. The pandemic has caused significant disruptions in various sectors, including those that produce chemicals, cosmetics, and other end-use goods. Regional unrest and conflicts have also affected commercial ties between countries, leading to a shortage of zinc sulfate from major producing countries .

To ensure food and nutrition security, a favorable micronutrient fertilizer policy is required. A virtual roundtable was held by the International Zinc Association, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Rio Tinto to discuss micronutrient deficiency and its effects on agriculture and human health.

The discussion focused on the significance of micronutrient fertilizers such as zinc, with innovative and new-generation fertilizers, including fortified, specialty, and water-soluble fertilizers, also being discussed. The roundtable was held in line with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations' theme for the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables 2021.



Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Increasing Demand for Zinc Sulfate in Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals for Parenteral Nutrition



Zinc sulfate is widely used as an over-the-counter medicine and generic drug, and also has therapeutic benefits for animals to treat wounds and inflamed skin. Its usage in parental nutrition, nutritional supplements, oral rehydration therapy for diarrhea, and as an important mineral for human and livestock health has led to growing demand in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

The World Health Organization recommends zinc sulfate supplements as a crucial treatment for diarrhea, and the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and oral rehydration therapy further contributes to the market revenue growth.



Restraint:

Regulations and Restrictions on Zinc Sulfate, and High Tax Rates in Emerging Markets



The market revenue growth of zinc sulfate may be hampered by regulations that limit its usage due to potential harmful consequences of excessive concentrations. Overuse of zinc sulfate can result in various health issues such as skin rashes, burns, irritation, dryness, coughing, wheezing, nausea, and vomiting, and should be used under medical supervision.

In addition, higher tax rates on micronutrients in some countries are restraining the revenue growth of the market, which can discourage farmers from adopting zinc fertilizers and balanced plant nutrition practices. Therefore, the government should consider equalizing tax rates for each fertilizer listed in FCO to alleviate pervasive zinc deficiency in crops and benefit farmers.



