Global Zirconium Silicate Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2035

The "Global Zirconium Silicate Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2035" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Zirconium Silicate market has expanded to reach approximately 1000 thousand tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period until 2035. The applications of ceramics are anticipated to rise and expand in the future, likely to swell the demand for Zirconium Silicate in the forecast period of 2035.



The primary market driving factor of Zirconium Silicate is for producing ceramics and giving them shiny glaze and superior durability. Ceramics are used in traditional applications like tiles, toilet seats, floors, and roofs in advanced engineering applications.



Moreover, using Zirconium Silicate in refractory products gives them high durability, resistance to corrosion, and thermal stability. Refractory products are employed in furnaces and reactors to manufacture crucibles for casting metals and flame-detecting systems of rockets. Thus, the refractory industry is another leading fragment that further contributes to the demand for Zirconium silicate. The global Zirconium Silicate market will most likely reach 2000 thousand tonnes by 2035.



Based on region, North America is dominating the Zirconium Silicate market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region. In 2021, North America accounted for consumption of approximately 30% of the market. However, the rise in construction activities in the Asia Pacific region will create an ample demand for the ceramics and chemical sector, anticipated to propel the demand for Zirconium Silicate in the forecast period.

Moreover, the giant producers of Zirconium are located in the Asia Pacific region. Australia is leading in terms of producing Zirconium Silicate. The largest source of zircon in the world is in Queensland, Australia. The source is the deposits on Queensland's North Stradbroke Island, with an abundance of heavy mineral soils. However, in the future, due to a decrease in the volume of these sands, the output is anticipated to fall.



Based on the end-user industry, the global Zirconium Silicate market is segregated into Ceramic Industry, Chemicals, Foundry, Refractories, and Others. Among these, the Ceramic Industry dominates the Zirconium Silicate market, accounting for nearly 40% of global consumption in 2021.

This industry is anticipated to maintain its position owing to its heavy usage in the construction of public infrastructure and domestic households. Moreover, Refractories is the second largest consumer of the zirconium silicate market.

Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of Zirconium Silicate which covers production, demand and supply of Zirconium Silicate market in the globe.

To analyse and forecast the market size of Zirconium Silicate

To classify and forecast Global Zirconium Silicate market based on end-use and regional distribution.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., of Zirconium Silicate market in the globe.

Major players in the production of Global Zirconium Silicate are

Iluka Resources Limited

Tronox Ltd

Sheffield Resources Ltd

Mineral Deposits Ltd

Mineral commodities Ltd

World Titanium Resources Ltd (WTR)

Kenmare Resources plc

India Rare Earth Limited.

V.V Minerals.

MZI resources Ltd.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2035

Key Topics Covered:



1. Capacity By Company

2. Capacity By Location

3. Production By Company

4. Demand by End- Use

5. Demand by Region

6. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

7. Demand-Supply Gap

8. Company Share

