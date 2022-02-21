U.S. markets closed

GlobalData partners with Snowflake to empower seamless access and delivery of its data

GlobalData Plc
·2 min read
GlobalData Plc
GlobalData Plc

GlobalData’s Marketplace is now accessible via Snowflake’s cloud data platform, empowering seamless access and direct integration of GlobalData’s intelligence into customer applications and data operations.

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalData Plc (LSE: DATA), a leading intelligence platform for the world’s largest industries, has announced a partnership with Snowflake, a premier data warehouse built for the cloud, to enable Snowflake customers to access and purchase data from GlobalData’s Marketplace via the Snowflake platform.

In today’s business environment, the need for trustworthy and timely data has never been more important, which is why it’s critical for tomorrow’s market leaders to access, share, and use data instantly and seamlessly.

GlobalData’s strategic relationship with Snowflake means customers will have a flexible cloud solution for accessing proven, proprietary datasets efficiently. This will provide customers with immediate and secure access to data, eliminating the need for lengthy and costly extract, transform, and load (ETL) processes; and reduce the time and effort needed to integrate data into their business operations and decision-making processes at scale.

Initially, GlobalData will provide access to six authoritative datasets via the Snowflake platform, covering pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and climate risk, as well as alternative datasets spanning patents and job analytics. New datasets will be added over time from GlobalData's Marketplace, which covers 150 productized datasets relied upon by over 4,000 customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Jonathan Hardinges, GlobalData’s Chief Strategy Officer, said:

“GlobalData continues to provide best-in-class data and insights to help our clients solve complex business problems, and Snowflake offers us the opportunity to provide customers with more efficient access to authoritative data and greater value from its use at scale.

“We are particularly excited to partner with Snowflake, as this will help us deliver against our customer-obsession agenda by giving customers the flexibility to access and use our intelligence where, when, and how they need to.”

Kieran Kennedy, Head of Marketplace at Snowflake, added:

“GlobalData and Snowflake combine to make a powerful solution for any organization seeking to leverage the power of data sharing. With the ability for customers to access GlobalData’s broad data coverage, this marks an exciting and welcome next step in further expanding the coverage of Snowflake’s Data Marketplace.”

For more information, visit the GlobalData Marketplace

About GlobalData

In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData’s mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professions within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400


