GlobalData Plc: Energy Bars to Record Fastest Growth in the UK Bakery and Cereals Market

The UK bakery and cereals market size was valued at $21.9 billion in 2021

LONDON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bakery and cereals market in the UK is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. Bread and rolls was the largest category and energy bars is forecast to register the fastest value growth in the market. Energy bars include protein bars and cereal-based bars that have been nutritionally fortified to give an energy boost. Hypermarkets and supermarkets was the largest distribution channel in the UK bakery and cereals sector. Flexible packaging is the most used pack material and London emerged as the largest bakery and cereals market.



The UK Bakery and Cereals Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc looks at the insights on high-growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data, and company market shares.

UK Bakery and Cereals Market Segmentation by Cities

London

Manchester

Glasgow

Liverpool

Leicester

Newcastle upon Tyne

Bristol

Birmingham

Cardiff

Stoke-on-Trent

UK Bakery and Cereals Market Analysis, by Cities

UK Bakery and Cereals Market Segmentation by Category

Baking ingredients

Baking mixes

Bread and rolls

Breakfast cereals

Cakes, pastries, and sweet pies

Cereal bars

Cookies

Dough products

Energy bars

Morning goods

Savory biscuits





UK Bakery and Cereals Market Analysis, by Categories

UK Bakery and Cereals Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Convenience stores

Food and drinks specialists

E-retailers

UK Bakery and Cereals Market Analysis, by Distribution Channels

UK Bakery and Cereals Market Segmentation by Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Plastics

Paper And Board

Rigid Metal

Glass





UK Bakery and Cereals Market Analysis, By Packaging

Leading Companies in the UK Bakery and Cereals Market

Yildiz Holding AS

The Kellogg Company

Associated British Foods Plc

Warburton`s

Mondelez International Inc.

Artisanal Producers

UK Bakery and Cereals Market Analysis, by Companies

UK Bakery and Cereals Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $21.9 billion CAGR >3% Forecast Period 2021-2026 Key Cities London, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leicester, Newcastle upon Tyne, Bristol, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Stoke-on-Trent Key Categories Baking Ingredients, Baking Mixes, Bread and Rolls, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies, Cereal Bars, Cookies, Dough Products, Energy Bars, Morning Goods, and Savory Biscuits Key Distribution Channels Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food and Drinks Specialists, and E-Retailers Key Packaging Materials Flexible Packaging, Rigid Plastics, Paper and Board, Rigid Metal, and Glass Leading Companies Artisanal Producers, Yildiz Holding AS, the Kellogg Company, Associated British Foods Plc, Warburton`s, and Mondelez International Inc

UK Bakery and Cereals Market Report Scope

This report provides:

Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2016-2026.

Value and growth analysis for baking ingredients, baking mixes, bread & rolls, cakes, pastries & sweet pies, cereal bars, cookies (sweet biscuits), dough products, energy bars, morning goods, and savory biscuits with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2021-2026.

Market share of companies and private labels in 2021.

Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as "dollar stores", variety store & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, drugstores & pharmacies, e-retailers, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, vending machines.

Consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of the number of units sold, pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, paper & board, and rigid metal; pack type for jar, bag/sachet, tub, specialty container, stand up pouch, carton – folding, can, tray, film, foil, wrapper, box, blister pack, tube, sleeve, clamshell, bottle, other pack type; closure type for flip/snap top, screw top, prize off, plastic tie, film, lever closure, cap, foil, and other closure types; and primary outer types for carton – folding, bag, sleeve and shrink wrap.





FAQs

What was the UK bakery and cereals market size in 2021?

The bakery and cereals market size in the UK was valued at $21.9 billion in 2021.

What is the UK bakery and cereals market growth rate?

The bakery and cereals market in the UK is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

Which are the key cities in the UK bakery and cereals market?

The top cities in the UK bakery and cereals market are London, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leicester, Newcastle upon Tyne, Bristol, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Stoke-on-Trent.

What are the key categories in the UK bakery and cereals market?

The key categories in the UK bakery and cereals market are baking ingredients, baking mixes, bread and rolls, breakfast cereals, cakes, pastries, and sweet pies, cereal bars, cookies, dough products, energy bars, morning goods, and savory biscuits.

What are the key distribution channels in the UK bakery and cereals market?

The key distribution channels in the UK bakery and cereals market are hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, food and drinks specialists, and e-retailers.

What is the key packaging analysis in the UK bakery and cereals market?

The key pack materials used in the UK bakery and cereals market are flexible packaging, rigid plastics, paper and board, rigid metal, and glass.

Which are the leading companies in the UK bakery and cereals market?

The leading bakery and cereal companies in the UK are Yildiz Holding AS, The Kellogg Company, Associated British Foods Plc, Warburton`s, and Mondelez International Inc.

