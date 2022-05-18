U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

GlobalData Plc: Fibercos and Towercos Market Value in the Americas to Increase on the Back of 5G Rollout

GlobalData Plc
·5 min read
In this article:
  • DATA.L
GlobalData Plc
GlobalData Plc

5G will require significant investment in telecom infrastructure, both in towers and fiber

LONDON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Towers are the lifeblood of mobile connectivity, with more needed to support 5G coverage targets. This represents a major opportunity for towercos. Fibercos are diverse, with smaller players addressing market gaps and JV fibercos enabling shared investment costs and improved rollouts. A need for higher network capacity along with a growing 5G users base over the following years in the Americas earmark investments in network infrastructure promising. As data consumption soars, and both mobile and fixed broadband subscriptions increase, telcos will rely heavier on towercos and fibercos to provide services and expand their user base.

The Americas Fibercos and Towercos Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides key models and drivers of towercos and fibercos, latest development in the fibercos and towercos industry in the Americas. The report also gives insights into different case studies of the fibercos and towercos industry.

Fibercos and Towercos Market in the Americas – Key Highlights

  • Considering the investment and coverage imperatives in 5G and FTTH/B, telcos are turning to fibercos and towercos to spur network expansion and asset monetization.

  • Capex reduction and asset monetization are key drivers fueling fibercos and towercos market growth in the Americas.

  • Pure-play fibercos and towercos have been contributing to the dynamic infrastructure market. Further opportunities exist in the mobile edge computing (MEC), small cells, and data center spaces.

For more insights on the Americas Fibercos and Towercos Market, download a free report sample

Key Towercos Models

  • Pure-play Towerco

  • MNO-Led Towerco (co-owned)

  • MNO-Controlled Towerco

  • Joint Venture (JV) Towerco

Major Towercos Market Drivers in the Americas

  • Capex Reduction

  • Asset Monetization

  • Regulatory Obligations & Avoiding Asset Duplication

  • Meeting Coverage Targets

For more insights on key models and drivers of towercos market in the Americas, download a free report sample

Key Fibercos Models

  • Pure-play Fibercos

  • State-Controlled Fibercos/NB Company

  • Telco-led or Telcocontrolled Fiberco

  • JV Fibercos

Major Fibercos Market Drivers in the Americas

  • Capex Reduction & Asset Monetization

  • Sharing Rollout Costs & Accelerating Coverage

  • Regulatory Obligations & Avoiding Asset Duplication

  • Bridging the Gaps Left by Major Fibercos

For more insights on key models and drivers of fibercos market in the Americas, download a free report sample

Key Players in the Fibercos and Towercos Market in the Americas

  • America Movil

  • Telesites

  • Telxius

  • Telefonica

  • IHS Towers

  • Skysites

  • Tillman Infrastructure

  • American Tower

  • FiberCo

  • TIM Brazil

  • Arsat

  • Crown Castle

  • Wilcon

  • Lightower

  • Kio Networks

  • InfraCo

  • KKR venture capital

  • PangeaCo

To know more about leading fibercos and towercos companies in the Americas, download a free report sample

Market report scope

Key Towercos Models

Pure-Play Towerco, MNO-Led Towerco (Co-Owned), MNO-Controlled Towerco, Joint Venture (JV) Towerco

Key Fibercos Models

Pure-Play Fibercos, State-Controlled , Fibercos/NB Company, Telco-Led Or Telco Controlled Fiberco

Towercos Market Drivers

Capex Reduction, Asset Monetization, Regulatory Obligations & Avoiding, Asset Duplication, Meeting Coverage, Targets

Fibercos Market Drivers

Capex Reduction & Asset monetization, Sharing Rollout Costs & Accelerating Coverage, Regulatory Obligations & Avoiding Asset Duplication, Bridging the Gaps Left by Major Fibercos

Key Players

America Movil, Telesites, Telxius, Telefonica, IHS Towers, Skysites, Tillman Infrastructure, American Tower, FiberCo, TIM Brazil, Arsat, Crown Castle, Wilcon, Lightower, Kio Networks, InfraCo, KKR venture capital, and PangeaCo

Reasons to Buy

  • The report offers a comprehensive and detailed understanding of the models and drivers of fibercos and towercos in the Americas.

  • The report describes the strategies and investments that fibercos, towercos, and telcos are taking to remain competitive in an increasingly densifying market – especially in relation to 5G and FTTH/B rollouts.

  • The report provides an overview of current strategies pursued by fibercos, towercos, and telcos, as well as future growth opportunities.

  • The report will help telcos, fibercos, towercos, regulators, governments, institutional investors, and telecom executives craft adapted strategies and policies to seize the opportunities offered by the fiberco/towerco space, including asset monetization, spurring broadband coverage targets, funding next technology generation deployments, and positioning for growth in new areas including edge computing and IoT.

FAQs

What are the key towercos market drivers in the towercos and fibercos market in the Americas?

The key towercos market drivers in the towercos and fibercos market in the Americas are capex reduction, asset monetization, regulatory obligations & avoiding, asset duplication, meeting coverage, targets.

What are the towercos models in the towercos and fibercos market in the Americas?

The key towercos models in the towercos and fibercos market in the Americas are pure-play towerco, MNO-led towerco (co-owned), MNO-controlled towerco, joint venture (JV) towerco.

What are the key fibercos market drivers in the towercos and fibercos market in the Americas?

The key fibercos market drivers in the towercos and fibercos market in the Americas are capex reduction, asset monetization, regulatory obligations & avoiding, asset duplication, meeting coverage, targets.

What are the key fibercos models in the towercos and fibercos market in the Americas?

The key fibercos models in the towercos and fibercos market in the Americas are pure-play fibercos, state-controlled, fibercos/NB company, telco-led or telco controlled fiberco.

Which are the key players in the towercos and fibercos market in the Americas?

The key towercos and fibercos players in the Americas are America Movil, Telesites, Telxius, Telefonica, IHS Towers, Skysites, Tillman Infrastructure, American Tower, FiberCo, TIM Brazil, Arsat, Crown Castle, Wilcon, Lightower, Kio Networks, InfraCo, KKR venture capital, and PangeaCo.

Related reports

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA) Fibercos and Towercos Market Dynamics and Opportunities, 2022 Update – Click here

  • Fibercos and Towercos – Market Dynamics and Opportunities in Europe – Click here

  • Fibercos and Towercos – Market Dynamics and Opportunities in Asia-Pacific – Click here

  • Nigeria Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report – Click here

  • Kuwait Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report – Click here

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400


