GlobalData Plc: Flexible Packaging to Dominate the Philippines Packaging Market During 2020-2025

GlobalData Plc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • DATA.L
GlobalData Plc
GlobalData Plc

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period

LONDON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philippines packaging market size was 61.0 billion units in 2020. The packaging industry in the Philippines is mostly driven by the strong usage in the country’s food industry and non-alcoholic beverages industries. Flexible packaging and rigid plastics were the largest pack types in the cosmetics toiletries industry while glass was the most popular pack type among alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in 2020.

The Philippines packaging market research report offered by GlobalData Plc brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the packaging industry in the Philippines. It includes market overview and growth in the use of pack material by industry and sector. Also, the report provides an analysis of key packaging materials, trends, and outlooks.

Philippines Packaging Market Outlook

For more Philippines Packaging Market Analysis, download a free report sample

Philippines Packaging Market Segmentation by End-user Industry and Sector

  • Food

  • Alcoholic Beverages

  • Non-Alcoholic Beverages

  • Cosmetics & Toiletries

  • Others

Flexible packaging remained the most preferred pack material type in the country in 2020, led by its growing usage in the food industry. Convenience, ease of handling, moldable, and reusable properties drove demand for the material type. However, the overall market growth will be driven by rigid plastic, that offers high durability and is light weight.

For more insights on end-user industries in the Philippines packaging market, download a free report sample

Philippines Packaging Market Segmentation by Pack Material

  • Rigid Plastics

  • Rigid Metal

  • Paper & Board

  • Flexible Packaging

  • Glass

Non-alcoholic beverages and food industries are the leading end-user industries for rigid plastics. Rigid plastic packaging is mostly used in the non-alcoholic beverages industry due to features such as light weight, low cost, strength, safety, and overall convenience.

For more insights on pack materials in the Philippines packaging market, download a free report sample

Philippines Packaging Market Overview

Market Size (Year – 2020)

61.0 billion units

CAGR

>3%

Forecast Period

2021 - 2025

Key End-user Industries

Food, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Cosmetic & Toiletries, and Others

Key Pack Materials

Rigid Plastics, Rigid Metal, Paper & Board, Flexible Packaging, and Glass

Reasons to Buy

  • Packaging companies and retailers seek the latest information on consumer trends and opportunities to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also a demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities for growth within the CPG market.

  • As consumer product demand evolves, the dynamics between different packaging types also evolve favoring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.

  • The differential growth across different packaging materials and formats drive fundamental shifts in the market. These differentials result from various factors such as changing consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, and innovation within the packaging market.

  • The report is a unique combination of in-depth qualitative analysis and authoritative packaging data for the years 2015-2025.

FAQs

What was the Philippines packaging market size in 2020?

The packaging market size in the Philippines was 61.0 billion units in 2020.

What is the Philippines packaging market growth rate?

The packaging market in the Philippines is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

What are the key pack materials in the Philippines packaging market?

The key pack materials in the Philippines packaging market are rigid plastics, flexible packaging, glass, paper & board, and rigid metal.

Which are the key end-user industries in the Philippines packaging market?

The key end-user industries in the Philippines packaging market are food, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, and cosmetics & toiletries.

Related Reports

  • Trends and Opportunities in the Polish Packaging Industry – Click here

  • Trends and Opportunities in the Italian Packaging Industry – Click here

  • Packaging Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in Q1 2022: Thematic Research – Click here

  • Augmented Reality (AR) in Packaging: Thematic Research – Click here

  • South African Packaging Industry – Market Assessment, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 – Click here

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400


