GlobalData Plc: Investments in Electric Vehicles Increasing in the Mining Industry

GlobalData Plc
·5 min read
  • DATA.L
GlobalData Plc
GlobalData Plc

The pace of switching to electric mining vehicles is highest underground

LONDON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The use of electric LHDs and trucks in underground mining delivers a range of benefits including reduced ventilation and cooling requirements, reduced carbon dioxide emissions, improved working conditions, and lower maintenance costs. As miners strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, many are beginning to invest in battery-powered and electric-powered mining fleets as they embark on the long-term goal of diesel displacement.

The Development of Electric Mining Vehicles in Surface and Underground Mining market research report offered by GlobalData Plc analyses the development of electric vehicles in the mining industry.

Benefits of Trolley Assist Trucks

  • 40-50% lower fuel consumption and up to 50% reduction in fuel cost.

  • Up to 90% reduction in fuel and engine costs while the truck is running on a trolley.

  • Truck speed almost doubles while running on a trolley.

  • Over 10% improvement in fleet productivity.

  • Lower exhaust emissions and lesser engine noise.

For more insights on the use of trolley assist trucks in mining, download a free report sample

Benefits of Battery-Powered Trucks and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

  • A fuel cell battery system is more efficient than an internal combustion engine.

  • Potential to reduce on-site diesel emissions by up to 80%.

  • Lower maintenance costs on the powertrain.

  • Zero exhaust emissions and less noise pollution as an electric motor makes almost no noise.

For more insights on the use of battery-powered trucks in mining, download a free report sample

Benefits of Electric LHDs and Trucks

  • Significant reduction in underground mine ventilation cost.

  • Lower cooling requirement inside the mine.

  • More efficient energy consumption thus reduced operating costs.

  • Lower CO2 and heat emissions thus lower emissions and improved working environments for operators.

  • Lower maintenance costs compared with similar diesel-powered machines.

  • Less noise pollution.

For more insights on the use of electric LHDs and trucks in mining, download a free report sample

Key Electric Surface Truck Models

  • Hitachi EH3500AC

  • Liebherr T284

  • Komatsu 960E

  • Caterpillar 795AC

  • XEMC battery-powered truck - SF31904

  • Hydrogen fuel cell battery hybrid truck – Komatsu 930E.

To know more about electric surface truck models, download a free report sample

Key Electric Underground Loader & Truck Models

  • Sandvik - Cable tethered

  • Sandvik - Battery powered

  • Sandvik’s Artisan Brand - Battery powered

  • Sandvik - Battery powered

  • Epiroc - Battery powered

  • Epiroc - Battery powered

  • Epiroc (earlier Kiruna trucks) - Catenary trolley assist

  • RDH-Scharf - Battery powered

  • RDH-Scharf - Battery powered

  • Aramine - Battery powered

  • JCHX Hubei - Battery powered.

To know more about electric underground loader & truck models, download a free report sample

Electric Vehicles in Mining Market Overview

Key Electric Underground Loaders & Trucks Models

Sandvik - Cable tethered, Sandvik - Battery powered, Sandvik’s Artisan Brand - Battery powered, Sandvik - Battery powered, Epiroc - Battery powered, Epiroc - Battery powered, Epiroc (earlier Kiruna trucks) - Catenary trolley assist, RDH-Scharf - Battery powered, RDH-Scharf - Battery powered, Aramine - Battery powered, and JCHX Hubei - Battery powered

Key Electric Surface Trucks Models

Hitachi EH3500AC, Liebherr T284, Komatsu 960E, Caterpillar 795AC, XEMC Battery-powered truck - SF31904, and Hydrogen fuel cell-battery hybrid truck – Komatsu 930E

Electric Vehicles in Mining Market Report Scope

  • The report analyses the development of electric vehicles in the mining industry, tracking additions over time and specifying the exact brands and models used across each mine. Future plans for further additions or introductions of electric vehicles are included as well as details of the benefits achieved from the use of electric vehicles by miners.

Reasons to Buy

  • Track the development of electric vehicles, specifically LHDs, underground mining trucks, and trolley-assist trucks, in the mining sector.

  • Drill down to the numbers of electric mining vehicles by brand and model at each mine

  • Compare the use of electric mining vehicles by mining companies

  • Identify the benefits achieved from the use of electric vehicles by miners.

  • View future plans for the introduction of electric vehicles by mine.

FAQs

What are the key models of electric surface trucks?

Hitachi EH3500AC, Liebherr T284, Komatsu 960E, Caterpillar 795AC, XEMC Battery-powered truck - SF31904, and Hydrogen fuel cell-battery hybrid truck – Komatsu 930E are the key models of electric surface trucks.

What are the key models of electric underground loaders & trucks?

Sandvik - Cable tethered, Sandvik - Battery powered, Sandvik’s Artisan Brand - Battery powered, Sandvik - Battery powered, Epiroc - Battery powered, Epiroc - Battery powered, Epiroc (earlier Kiruna trucks) - Catenary trolley assist, RDH-Scharf - Battery powered, RDH-Scharf - Battery powered, Aramine - Battery powered, and JCHX Hubei - Battery-powered are the key models of electric underground loaders & trucks.

Related Reports

  • United States of America (USA) Copper Mining Market by Reserves and Production, Assets and Projects, Fiscal Regime including Taxes and Royalties, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2026 – Click here

  • Augmented Reality (AR) in Mining – Thematic Research – Click here

  • Gold Mining Market Analysis including Reserves, Production, Operating, Developing and Exploration Assets, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecasts, 2021-2026 – Click here

  • Oil and Gas Sector Strategies for Electric Vehicles (EV) – Click here

  • Electric Vehicles (EV) – Thematic Research – Click here

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400



