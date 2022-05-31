GlobalData Plc: Investments in Electric Vehicles Increasing in the Mining Industry

GlobalData Plc

The pace of switching to electric mining vehicles is highest underground

LONDON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The use of electric LHDs and trucks in underground mining delivers a range of benefits including reduced ventilation and cooling requirements, reduced carbon dioxide emissions, improved working conditions, and lower maintenance costs. As miners strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, many are beginning to invest in battery-powered and electric-powered mining fleets as they embark on the long-term goal of diesel displacement.

The Development of Electric Mining Vehicles in Surface and Underground Mining market research report offered by GlobalData Plc analyses the development of electric vehicles in the mining industry.

Benefits of Trolley Assist Trucks

40-50% lower fuel consumption and up to 50% reduction in fuel cost.

Up to 90% reduction in fuel and engine costs while the truck is running on a trolley.

Truck speed almost doubles while running on a trolley.

Over 10% improvement in fleet productivity.

Lower exhaust emissions and lesser engine noise.





Benefits of Battery-Powered Trucks and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

A fuel cell battery system is more efficient than an internal combustion engine.

Potential to reduce on-site diesel emissions by up to 80%.

Lower maintenance costs on the powertrain.

Zero exhaust emissions and less noise pollution as an electric motor makes almost no noise.

Benefits of Electric LHDs and Trucks

Significant reduction in underground mine ventilation cost.

Lower cooling requirement inside the mine.

More efficient energy consumption thus reduced operating costs.

Lower CO2 and heat emissions thus lower emissions and improved working environments for operators.

Lower maintenance costs compared with similar diesel-powered machines.

Less noise pollution.

Key Electric Surface Truck Models

Hitachi EH3500AC

Liebherr T284

Komatsu 960E

Caterpillar 795AC

XEMC battery-powered truck - SF31904

Hydrogen fuel cell battery hybrid truck – Komatsu 930E.

Key Electric Underground Loader & Truck Models

Sandvik - Cable tethered

Sandvik - Battery powered

Sandvik’s Artisan Brand - Battery powered

Sandvik - Battery powered

Epiroc - Battery powered

Epiroc - Battery powered

Epiroc (earlier Kiruna trucks) - Catenary trolley assist

RDH-Scharf - Battery powered

RDH-Scharf - Battery powered

Aramine - Battery powered

JCHX Hubei - Battery powered.





Electric Vehicles in Mining Market Overview

Electric Vehicles in Mining Market Report Scope

The report analyses the development of electric vehicles in the mining industry, tracking additions over time and specifying the exact brands and models used across each mine. Future plans for further additions or introductions of electric vehicles are included as well as details of the benefits achieved from the use of electric vehicles by miners.





Reasons to Buy

Track the development of electric vehicles, specifically LHDs, underground mining trucks, and trolley-assist trucks, in the mining sector.

Drill down to the numbers of electric mining vehicles by brand and model at each mine

Compare the use of electric mining vehicles by mining companies

Identify the benefits achieved from the use of electric vehicles by miners.

View future plans for the introduction of electric vehicles by mine.





FAQs

What are the key models of electric surface trucks?

Hitachi EH3500AC, Liebherr T284, Komatsu 960E, Caterpillar 795AC, XEMC Battery-powered truck - SF31904, and Hydrogen fuel cell-battery hybrid truck – Komatsu 930E are the key models of electric surface trucks.

What are the key models of electric underground loaders & trucks?

Sandvik - Cable tethered, Sandvik - Battery powered, Sandvik’s Artisan Brand - Battery powered, Sandvik - Battery powered, Epiroc - Battery powered, Epiroc - Battery powered, Epiroc (earlier Kiruna trucks) - Catenary trolley assist, RDH-Scharf - Battery powered, RDH-Scharf - Battery powered, Aramine - Battery powered, and JCHX Hubei - Battery-powered are the key models of electric underground loaders & trucks.

