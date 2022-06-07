U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,121.37
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,914.94
    -0.84 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,063.98
    +2.61 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.48
    +12.60 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.19
    +0.69 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.60
    +9.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.15
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9660
    -0.0720 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2580
    +0.0051 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5680
    +0.6670 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,822.72
    -1,484.16 (-4.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.70
    +8.06 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.99
    -8.23 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

GlobalData Plc: Modernization Initiatives to Fuel Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GlobalData UK Ltd
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DATA.L
GlobalData UK Ltd
GlobalData UK Ltd

The global naval vessels and surface combatants market size is valued at $38.7 billion in 2022.

LONDON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The naval vessels and surface combatants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, 2022-32. The North American region, supported by the US Navy’s multi-year procurement programs, is expected to maintain its leading position globally, exhibiting a steady pace of growth over the forecast period. Modernization drives initiated by leading countries across the globe to project naval power and increase regional influence will drive naval vessels and surface combatants market growth over the next decade.

The Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Research Report 2022-2032 offered by GlobalData Plc covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, trends, emerging technologies, and major challenges faced by industry participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for naval vessels and surface combatants market over the forecast period.

To unlock the naval vessels and surface combatants market forecast, download a free report sample

Major Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Drivers and Trends

Many countries across the world have initiated naval modernization programs to replace the aging vessels that are in active service. The navies of countries such as Russia, China, India, the UK, Italy, France, and Canada consist of fleets which are rapidly aging and require replacements, as many of the vessels are expected to be decommissioned in the coming years. For instance, Russia neglected its naval requirements for more than a decade after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. However, it has initiated extensive naval modernization and procurements in 2011.

Various countries across the globe are focusing on the indigenous development and maintenance of their naval vessels to reduce their dependency on imports. Indigenously built ships can be customized, maintained, repaired, and overhauled in a domestic facility without depending on a foreign supplier for spare parts and other accessories. Furthermore, the government will be able to retain and generate a huge number of jobs in the shipbuilding sector, which in turn will contribute to the growth of the country’s overall economy. The indigenous shipbuilding initiatives also facilitate the advent of a strong industrial ecosystem. This also enables the local enterprises to integrate new functionality and weapons systems throughout the entire life span of the vessel.

Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Segmentation by Region

  • North America

  • The Middle East

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Africa

  • Asia-Pacific

North America is set to be the largest market for naval vessels and surface combatants over 2022-32. The US accounts for the largest market for naval vessels and surface combatants in the North American region. The remaining share is anticipated to be held by Canada over the forecast period. The US’s dominance in the naval vessels market is influenced by the country’s affinity for advanced military platforms in order to maintain an edge over its adversaries. The country is presently undertaking multiple high-value programs to procure new-generation naval vessels.

Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Analysis, by Regions

For more regional insights, download a free report sample

Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Segments

  • Frigate

  • Destroyer

  • Light Combat Vessel

  • Auxiliary Vessel

  • Amphibious Ship

  • Corvette

  • Aircraft Career

The frigate is anticipated to be the largest segment in the naval vessels and surface combatants market during the forecast period followed by the destroyer and the light combat vessel segments. Between 2022 and 2032, Asia-Pacific is set to account for the largest share of the frigate segment, followed by Europe, and the North America. The frigate segment’s growth in the Asia-Pacific region is majorly attributed to Australia’s Hunter-class (SEA 5000), Japan’s 30DX Multi-Mission, and China’s Type 054A frigates procurement program.

Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Analysis, by Segment

For more segment insights, download a free report sample

Leading Naval Vessel and Surface Combatant Companies

  • Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

  • General Dynamics Corp

  • Damen Shipyards Group,

  • Naval Group

  • Fincantieri SpA

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • United Shipbuilding Corp

  • China State Shipbuilding Corp

  • Navantia SA

  • Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

To know more about leading defense companies in the naval vessels and surface combatants market, download a free report sample

Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Overview

Market Size 2022

$38.7 billion

CAGR

>3%

Forecast Period

2022-2032

Key Regions

North America, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific

Key Segments

Frigate, Destroyer, Light Combat Vessel, Auxiliary Vessel, Amphibious Ship, Corvette, and Aircraft Career

Leading Companies

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Damen Shipyards Group, Naval Group, Fincantieri SpA, BAE Systems Plc, United Shipbuilding Corp, China State Shipbuilding Corp, Navantia SA, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. Ltd, and Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Scope

  • Market size and drivers: Detailed analysis during 2022-2032, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

  • Recent developments and industry challenges: Insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the existing naval vessels and surface combatants projects being executed and planned worldwide. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.

  • Regional highlights: A study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.

  • Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2022-2032.

  • Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global naval vessels and surface combatants market. It provides an overview of key players, their strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.

Reasons to Buy

  • Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global naval vessels and surface combatants over the next ten year

  • Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different naval vessels and surface combatants segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

  • Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

  • Identify the major channels that are driving the global naval vessels and surface combatants market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

  • Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries within the global naval vessels and surface combatants market

  • Make correct business decisions based on an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top naval vessels and surface combatants solution providers around the world. The company profiles also include information about the key products, alliances, recent contracts awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available

FAQs

What is the naval vessels and surface combatants market size in 2022?
The naval vessels and surface combatants market size is valued at $38.7 billion in 2022.

What is the naval vessels and surface combatants market growth rate?
The naval vessels and surface combatants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

Which are the key regions in the naval vessels and surface combatants market?
The key regions in the naval vessels and surface combatants market are North America, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

What are the key segments in the naval vessels and surface combatants market?
The key segments in the naval vessels and surface combatants market are frigate, destroyer, light combat vessel, auxiliary vessel, amphibious ship, corvette, and aircraft career.

Which are the leading companies in the naval vessels and surface combatants market?
The leading companies in the naval vessels and surface combatants market are Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Damen Shipyards Group, Naval Group, Fincantieri SpA, BAE Systems Plc, United Shipbuilding Corp, China State Shipbuilding Corp, Navantia SA, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. Ltd, and Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

Related Reports

  • COVID-19 Impact on Naval Shipbuilding Market – Click here

  • Submarine Market Size and Trend Analysis including Segments (Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine, Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarine, Diesel Electric Submarine, and Others), Key Programs, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2021-2031 – Click here

  • France Defense Market Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2022-2027 – Click here

  • Saudi Arabia Defense Market Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2022-27 – Click here

  • Brazil Defense Market Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2022-27 – Click here

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Green Flag For Boeing in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Given that Boeing's (NYSE: BA) stock is down slightly more than 45% over the last year -- the S&P 500 has been flat over the same period -- it makes sense to start with the red flag and finish with the green flag. Boeing's recent history contains many operational mishaps and cost overruns that have sapped investor confidence.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • IBM winding down Russian operation, laying off employees - memo

    International Business Machines Corp is winding down its business in Russia and has started to lay off its employees in the country, according to a memo to staff sent last week and emailed to Reuters on Tuesday. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, IBM joined hundreds of other companies in suspending business in the country. Many others had announced a complete exit from Russia.

  • Tech layoffs have surged over the last month

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, Yahoo Finance Contributor and Co-host of the Brown Ambition Podcast, breaks down hiring slowdowns and layoffs happening in the tech industry and how job seekers can professionally prepare for and position themselves after a layoff.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • How Apple's 'Pay Later' service could roil a $200B industry

    The stock of one major buy now, pay later player, San Francisco-based Affirm, dropped 5.5% on the news Monday. But analysts say that could be an overreaction.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsU

  • Wells Fargo pauses diverse slate hiring policy after reports of fake job interviews

    The bank also plans to conduct a review of its diverse slate guidelines, Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf told staff on Monday, according to a memo seen by Reuters. "Since The New York Times published a story last month about diverse job candidate slates at Wells Fargo, I've had the opportunity to hear from many of you," Scharf said, talking about the bank's staff. The New York Times reported last month that a former employee in the bank's wealth management business had complained that he was forced by his bosses to interview people for jobs that had already been promised to others, just to meet the diverse slate requirement.

  • Oil: Tapping strategic petroleum reserves an ‘absolute sign of desperation,’ analyst says

    Stephen Schork, principal at the Schork Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in gas prices and oil markets and recent comments by Secretary Buttigieg about tapping strategic petroleum reserves to address the problem.

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth L

  • Exxon, Total Poised to Win Stakes in Giant Qatar Gas Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealExxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE are among a group of Western energy companies poised to win stakes in a multibillion dollar project to boost Qatar’s gas ex

  • Target’s Bloated Inventory Spurs Another Profit Outlook Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. cut its profit outlook for the second time in three weeks as it rushes to ease an inventory surge by marking down items and canceling orders.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealSoaring

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • New JetBlue offer sends Spirit stock soaring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the ongoing battle among airlines for acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

  • Elon Musk should ‘make Twitter a streaming service alternative’: Gary Vaynerchuk

    VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs at VeeCon on the direction Tesla CEO Elon Musk could take Twitter, including premiumization or subscription fees to use the platform.

  • Goldman Says Oil Needs to Rally Further to Solve Market Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices are likely to extend gains as global crude stockpiles need to be rebuilt in the face of rebounding Chinese demand and reduced production from Russia, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remors