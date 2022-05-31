U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

GlobalData Plc: South Korea Among High Potential Countries in the Asia-Pacific Skincare Market

GlobalData Plc
·6 min read
In this article:
  • DATA.L
GlobalData Plc
GlobalData Plc

The Asia-Pacific skincare market size was valued at $76.82 billion in 2021

LONDON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The skincare market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. The manufacturers’ efforts to establish a strong ecommerce platform during the COVID-19 crisis is identified as one of the major drivers fueling the skincare market growth in the Asia-Pacific.

The Asia-Pacific skincare market research report offered by GlobalData Plc brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific skincare sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

For more Asia-Pacific skincare market forecast, download a free report sample

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Segmentation by Country

  • South Korea

  • Vietnam

  • Indonesia

  • Philippines

Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to their large market sizes, projected increases in value growth rates, and per capita value growth levels. Among the high-potential countries, South Korea held the largest value share in 2021.

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Segmentation by Category

  • Body care

  • Depilatories

  • Facial care

  • Hand care

  • Make-up remover

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Analysis, by Categories

For more category insights, download a free report sample

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • E-retailers

  • Hypermarkets & supermarkets

  • Health & beauty stores

  • Department stores

  • Pharmacies/drug stores

  • Others

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

For more distribution channel insights, download a free report sample

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Segmentation by Pack Material

  • Rigid plastics

  • Flexible packaging

  • Glass

  • Paper & board

  • Rigid metal

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Analysis, by Pack Material

For more pack material insights, download a free report sample

Leading Companies in the Asia-Pacific Skincare Market

  • L’Oréal S.A.

  • Shiseido Company, Limited

  • Amorepacific Corporation

  • Procter & Gamble

  • Unilever

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Analysis, By Companies

To know more about leading skincare companies in the Asia-Pacific, download a free report sample

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Overview

Market Size 2021

$76.82 billion

CAGR

>4%

Forecast Period

2021-2026

Key Countries

South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines

Key Categories

Body Care, Depilatories, Facial Care, Hand Care, and Make-up Remover

Key Distribution Channels

E-Retailers, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Stores, Department Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, and Others

Key Pack Materials

Rigid Plastics, Flexible Packaging, Glass, Paper & Board, and Rigid Metal

Leading Companies

L’Oréal S.A., Shiseido Company, Limited, Amorepacific Corporation, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever

Asia-Pacific Skincare Market Report Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific skincare sector, analyzing data from 26 countries in the region. It includes an analysis of the following –

  • Market environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

  • High-potential countries’ analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various skincare categories across high-potential countries in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides
    Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic trends, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

  • Country deep-dive: Provides the overview and key trends across high-potential countries.

  • Success stories: Provides some of the most compelling skincare manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector and insights.

  • Competitive environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

  • Distribution analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific skincare sector in 2021. It covers e-retailers, department stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, direct sellers, and others, which include parapharmacies/drug stores, convenience stores, chemists/pharmacies, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and other retailers.

  • Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2021-2026) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of skincare.

  • Challenges and future outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Asia-Pacific skincare sector.

Reasons to Buy

  • Manufacturing and retailers seek the latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities for growth within the sector in the region.

  • The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country-specific nuances.

  • The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, that can help companies in revenue expansion.

  • To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

FAQs

What was the APAC skincare market size in the year 2021?
The skincare market size in the Asia-Pacific was valued at $76.82 billion in the year 2021.

What is the APAC skincare market growth rate?
The skincare market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

Which are the key countries in the Asia-Pacific skincare market?
The key countries in the APAC skincare market are South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Which are the key categories in the Asia-Pacific skincare market?
The key categories in the APAC skincare market are body care, depilatories, facial care, hand care, make-up remover.

Which are the key distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific skincare market?
The key distribution channels in the APAC skincare market are e-retailers, hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, department stores, pharmacies/drug stores, and others.

Which are the key packing materials in the Asia-Pacific skincare market?
The key packing materials in the APAC skincare market are rigid plastics, flexible packaging, glass, paper & board, and rigid metal.

Which are the leading companies in the Asia-Pacific skincare market?
The leading skincare companies in APAC are L’Oréal S.A., Shiseido Company, Limited, Amorepacific Corporation, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever.

Related Reports

  • Ireland Skincare Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026 – Click here

  • Poland Skincare Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026 – Click here

  • Netherlands Skincare Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026 – Click here

  • Indonesia Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026 – Click here

  • South Africa Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026 – Click here

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400


