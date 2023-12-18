GlobalData Plc's (LON:DATA) P/E Still Appears To Be Reasonable

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 32.5x GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United Kingdom have P/E ratios under 15x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

GlobalData certainly has been doing a good job lately as its earnings growth has been positive while most other companies have been seeing their earnings go backwards. It seems that many are expecting the company to continue defying the broader market adversity, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for GlobalData

Keen to find out how analysts think GlobalData's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is GlobalData's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as GlobalData's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 53% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 429% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 25% per annum as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 12% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that GlobalData's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of GlobalData's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for GlobalData that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on GlobalData, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.