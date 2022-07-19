U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,902.82
    +71.97 (+1.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,558.59
    +485.98 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,613.47
    +253.42 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,788.62
    +50.21 (+2.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.31
    -0.29 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.20
    +3.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    -0.07 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0246
    +0.0096 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9970
    +0.0370 (+1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2017
    +0.0066 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9260
    -0.1960 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,816.73
    +484.23 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.16
    +18.31 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.12
    +70.88 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

GlobalData ranked ZAC, the Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) Image Recognition startup, in top 5 companies worldwide, for a Web 3.0 fundamental category

·2 min read

POTOMAC, Md., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) (Cognitive XAI) (based on Concept-Learning) software startup, has been ranked among the top 5 companies in the world by GlobalData PLC, for a fundamental category of Web 3.0 (the 3rd iteration of the Internet). In a report titled "Internet's Next Revolution – Can Web 3.0 Unlock Decentralized and Intelligent Internet?", ZAC was chosen among the Key Players for Web 3.0. GlobalData PLC (https://www.globaldata.com/) is a major data analytics and consulting company (a public company).

ZAC Cognition-based Explainable-AI (Cognitive XAI), enabling a wide variety of complex 3D image/ object recognition applications and verticals in different industries.
ZAC Cognition-based Explainable-AI (Cognitive XAI), enabling a wide variety of complex 3D image/ object recognition applications and verticals in different industries.

ZAC has been ranked among the top 5 companies in the world by GlobalData PLC, for a fundamental category of Web 3.0.

For both the US Air Force (for 3D Aerial Vision) and Bosch (BSH, the biggest appliance maker in Europe, for Smart Appliance) projects, ZAC has demonstrated major AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthroughs, including using only a few training samples, and using much lower computing power (e.g., using only an average laptop with only CPU), for both training and recognition. "This is in sharp contrast to the other algorithms in industry (such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNets) that require thousands to billions of training samples, trained on large GPU servers or supercomputer," emphasized Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC.

Some applications are: autonomous vehicles, e-commerce, ads, medical, satellite/aerial imaging, security, and smart homes/appliances.

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 13 issued US patents.

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer, and a math prodigy who ranked 1st as an undergrad at Cornell, and got his PhD from Cornell at age 23.

ZAC world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Vice Provost of Research, Caltech), late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Sr. Vice Provost of Research, Cornell), Prof. Mike Spencer (former Associate Dean of Engineering for Research, Cornell), Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and US Army Science Board member), and Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK, and awarded National Medal of Technology and Innovation by the US President). The late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley (Father of Fuzzy Logic, co-inventor of Z-Transform, and AI Hall-of-Fame inductee) is also one of ZAC inventors.

Contact:
Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC)
Tel.: 301-294-0434
media@ZAdvancedComputing.com
www.ZAdvancedComputing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globaldata-ranked-zac-the-cognitive-explainable-ai-artificial-intelligence-image-recognition-startup-in-top-5-companies-worldwide-for-a-web-3-0-fundamental-category-301589090.html

SOURCE Z Advanced Computing, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • General Electric reveals new details about its spin-off plans

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down General Electric’s spin-off plans.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Ford unveils F-150 Raptor R starting at $109,000

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Ford's latest F-150 pickup truck, which features a potential 700 horsepower and starting price tag of $109,000.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • Tesla forced to pay for owner’s $115,000 car over its ‘dangerous’ Autopilot—but don’t expect it will do this for everyone

    A German court rules Autopilot is a "massive danger" to inner-city driving, but don't expect an avalanche of damage claims to follow as precedents mean little in the country’s legal system.

  • Two Giant Miners Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe world’s bigges

  • Apple faces class-action lawsuit over Apple Pay

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks downs the class-action lawsuit against Apple alleging obstruction of competition from third-party e-commerce platforms and transaction fees.

  • Genetic testing firm Invitae to cut 1,000 jobs as CEO steps down

    The company, which has aggressively bought companies to expand its genetic testing strategy, plans to consolidate lab and office space and narrow international operations as it cuts about a third of its workforce.

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, to a

  • Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams - sources, document

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia is seeking payment in United Arab Emirates dirhams for oil exports to some Indian customers, three sources said and a document showed, as Moscow moves away from the U.S. dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions. Russia has been hit by a slew of sanctions from the United States and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine in late February, which it terms a "special military operation". An invoice seen by Reuters shows the bill for supplying oil to one refiner is calculated in dollars while payment is requested in dirhams.

  • Apple reaches $50 million settlement over defective MacBook keyboards

    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure. The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.

  • Chinese Regulator to Fine Didi More Than $1 Billion Over Data-Security Breaches

    Once the penalty is unveiled, the Chinese government plans to ease a restriction banning Didi from adding new users to its platform, and to allow the company’s mobile apps to be restored to domestic app stores.

  • 3M's earplug-liability case began as a small patent fight with rival, report says

    The mountain of legal cases facing 3M Co. over its military-grade earplugs — it's facing tens of thousands of lawsuits from veterans and potentially more than $1 billion in liability — may have its roots in a much smaller intellectual property fight with another earplug maker.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • 3M Earplugs Fight Stems From Self-Made Legal Battle

    A patent-infringement lawsuit filed against a smaller competitor led to an old memo and now possibly billions of dollars in liabilities.

  • BRENT Analysis: Saudi Arabia Rejects Biden Request, Eyes on Nord Stream

    Brent crude recaptured the major resistance level of $100 after falling down to levels near $95 lowest since March this year.

  • Oil Stocks: Halliburton Climbs On Earnings Beat; More Field Service Giants To Report

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Some older workers are being welcomed back to the workforce

    Tad Greener’s career and expertise was mostly related to electric and natural gas utilities. Toward the end of 2019 he unexpectedly found himself subject to a “reduction in workplace” at the university where he worked at the time.

  • Delta, Boeing stocks rise after the airline orders 100 planes

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses news that Delta has placed an order for 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 planes, sending shares of both companies higher.