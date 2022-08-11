GlobalFoundries Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GlobalFoundries Inc.

MALTA, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.



Thursday, September 1, 2022, 9:30am PT – Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference

Thursday, September 8, 2022, 8:15am ET – Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible from the Investor section of GF’s website at investors.gf.com.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GF) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

For further information, please contact:



ir@gf.com









