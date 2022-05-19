U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

GlobalFoundries and Motorola Solutions Announce Strategic Agreement for Chip Supply

·3 min read

GF Chip Technology Enables Interoperable, Clear Communication in Land Mobile Radios

MALTA, NEW YORK and CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalFoundries Inc. (GF) (Nasdaq: GFS) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced a long-term agreement to safeguard the supply of innovative chip solutions for Motorola Solutions' radios, which are widely used by public safety, critical infrastructure and enterprise organizations across the world.

(PRNewsfoto/GLOBALFOUNDRIES)
(PRNewsfoto/GLOBALFOUNDRIES)

Motorola Solutions is a leading global provider of two-way radios for first responders, providing secure, flexible and reliable emergency communications. Several critical chips the company designs for its public safety, professional and commercial radios are manufactured in Vermont by GF, a world leader in the manufacturing of silicon-germanium (SiGe) products, which are used in generations of wireless and wired networks. GF's SiGe process technology enables the highly reliable, long-range, secure and clear communications vital to police, fire and other first responders.

"Millions of first responders, utilities, infrastructure providers and businesses rely on Motorola Solutions radios for everyday and emergency communications, and it is essential that we maintain supply of these critical components," said Scott Mottonen, senior vice president of products, Motorola Solutions. "Our long-term relationship with GF provides important capabilities, reliable U.S.-based manufacturing and added assurance that we will continue to meet the safety and security needs of our customers across the globe."

"Our commitment to the development and manufacturing of mission-critical technologies that enables our customers to differentiate their products is in our DNA. Through long-term agreements, we provide assured supply of highly reliable and vital chips used in millions of mission-critical products worldwide. A great example of this is our collaboration with Motorola Solutions on their two-way radios, which are relied upon by first responders everywhere," said Dr. Bami Bastani, senior vice president and general manager, mobile and wireless infrastructure strategic business unit at GF. "We are gratified to serve the industry with feature-rich solutions but also the innovations in RF technology that deliver low noise and high power and efficiency to allow for clear and long-range communications in highly demanding situations."

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we're ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globalfoundries-and-motorola-solutions-announce-strategic-agreement-for-chip-supply-301550878.html

SOURCE GlobalFoundries (GF)

