Globalization Partners Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

·3 min read

Nicole Sahin, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Globalization Partners' Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Nicole Sahin, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Nicole Sahin, CEO and Founder, Globalization Partners
Nicole Sahin, CEO and Founder, Globalization Partners

Goldman Sachs selected Sahin as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Sahin invented the trillion dollar-plus Employer of Record (EOR) industry in 2012 when she founded Globalization Partners to enable companies to hire the best talent anywhere in the world without having to figure out all the complex legal, HR and tax issues typically associated with hiring global remote team members.

Sahin's mission is to democratize access to opportunity for everyone, everywhere, which Globalization Partners is achieving with its global employment platform that provides unmatched technology and support that enables customers to hire talent anywhere they find it, quickly, securely, and easily. As the world's largest and most established fully compliant platform, Globalization Partners has seen the demand for its solution skyrocket. The company will reach $1 billion in annualized recurring revenue by the end of this year.

Sahin also works with several charitable organizations to bring education, basic income, job opportunities and clean water to people in underserved communities in the US, Latin America, in Africa, India, which supports people who don't already have access to the digital economy.

"I am honored to receive this award on behalf of Globalization Partners as we further our vision for a more inclusive and ethical global economy, where anyone, anywhere, can achieve their full potential – and companies also have the ability to reach their full potential, by hiring the best talent wherever they can find it," said Nicole Sahin, CEO and Founder of Globalization Partners. "This recognition is a testament toward the progress our team has made in strengthening the global workforce and unlocking new markets and talent pools for our customers. It also demonstrates Globalization Partners' commitment to changing the way the world works via global compliance, intuitive technology, tailored expertise and ethical management principles."

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Nicole Sahin as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Globalization Partners

Hire anyone, anywhere, quickly, and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, fully compliant global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

Media Contact:
Karen Pantinas
Globalization Partners
kpantinas@globalization-partners.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globalization-partners-honored-by-goldman-sachs-for-entrepreneurship-301399550.html

SOURCE Globalization Partners

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/13/c9723.html

