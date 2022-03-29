Globally Recognized, TPIsoftware is Selected as A Top FT 500 Asia-Pacific High-Growth Company of 2022

TAIPEI, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With steady growth and outstanding achievements in recent years, TPIsoftware, the leading software solution provider based in Taiwan, has been listed in the Financial Times "Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2022" among the 500 key player companies across the APAC region. This global recognition showcases the competitive edge and the vast potential of TPIsoftware to grow as a top software provider globally. The FT Ranking, known for its credibility and authority, is conducted by the leading publication Financial Times in collaboration with the research company Statista. The ranking identifies the top fast-growing companies in APAC based on their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2017 and 2020. TPIsoftware ranks 441st, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% during the period.

TPIsoftware has gained a foothold in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, and currently has branch offices in Singapore and Vietnam in response to the business growth. TPIsoftware has partnered with the local ecosystem and provided comprehensive and tailored technical support locally to fulfill customers' needs. Through its company slogan "Act Local, Grow Global", TPIsoftware has exhibited the robust strength to go global. This year's ranking, according to the Financial Times, is the most competitive to date. The complete list can be found in the Financial Times featured article.

"We are delighted to celebrate this huge milestone with our customers and our dedicated team," said Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware. "Our previous global recognitions have proved us a trusted software provider; we are 'Recommended Fintech Innovator' of 2021 Digital Financial Service Award in Taiwan for FinTech innovation, and honored with Gold Award of the CX Asia Excellence Awards 2021 in Singapore for driving customer success."

"We have also been recognized for our top-notch software engineers. Taking these talents to the world stage is the ambition we anchor to. It is our can-do spirit that is at the heart of our achievements," said Ben Yao.

TPIsoftware strives to be the cornerstone of software technology globally and a long-term business partner to its customers. Now it is ready to move forward to the next level of international expansion.

About TPIsoftware

TPIsoftware is a software provider with focus in APIM, AI chatbots, FinTech, InsurTech and more, delivering services and solutions domestically and overseas.

