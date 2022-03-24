U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

Globally Recognized, TPIsoftware is Selected as A Top FT 500 Asia-Pacific High-Growth Company of 2022

·3 min read

TAIPEI, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With steady growth and outstanding achievements in recent years, TPIsoftware, the leading software solution provider based in Taiwan, has been listed in the Financial Times "Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2022" among the 500 key player companies across the APAC region. This global recognition showcases the competitive edge and the vast potential of TPIsoftware to grow as a top software provider globally. The FT Ranking, conducted by the leading publication Financial Times in collaboration with the research company Statista, is one of the most prestigious annual global surveys known for its credibility and authority. The ranking identifies the top 500 fast-growing companies in APAC based on their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2017 and 2020. TPIsoftware ranks 441st, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% during the period.

(PRNewsfoto/&#x006615;&#x00529b;&#x008cc7;&#x008a0a;)
(PRNewsfoto/昕力資訊)

With 17 years of commitment and extensive experiences across various industries, TPIsoftware has gained a foothold in Taiwan and Southeast Asia. It currently has branch offices in Singapore and Vietnam to respond to the business growth in the Southeast Asian market. TPIsoftware has partnered with the local ecosystem with the spirit of "empowerment" and "sharing" through the strategic alliances. By providing comprehensive and tailored technical support locally to fulfill customers' diverse needs, it differentiates itself and stays ahead of the competition. Through its company slogan "Act Local, Grow Global", TPIsoftware has exhibited the robust strength to go global. This year's annual FT 500 APAC high-growth company ranking, according to the Financial Times, is the most competitive to date, with only 25 Taiwanese companies listed this year. The complete list can be found in the featured article at the Financial Times.

"We are delighted to celebrate this huge milestone with our customers and our dedicated team for their unwavering support," said Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware. "Our previous global recognitions have proved us to be a trusted software provider; we have received the 'Recommended Fintech Innovator Award' of 2021 Digital Financial Service Award in Taiwan for innovating the FinTech ecosystem, and honored with Gold Award for 'CX Vendor Excellence' of the CX Asia Excellence Awards 2021 in Singapore for driving customer success, which manifests our strong contribution to delivering exceptional products and digital transformation services."

"We have also proved that we are recognized for our top-notch software engineers. In fact, Taiwan offers a talent hub producing high-quality software products with relatively competitive prices. Taking these lights-out talents to the world stage is the ambition that we always anchor to. TPIsoftware has attracted top software talents with diligent attitude, and it is our can-do spirit that is at the heart of our great achievements," said Ben Yao.

TPIsoftware strives to be the cornerstone of software technology globally and a long-term business partner to its customers. Now it is ready to move forward to the next level of international expansion.

About TPIsoftware

Founded in 2005, TPIsoftware is a software provider delivering enterprise software and one-stop solutions to businesses in various industries. TPIsoftware has two main products –the digital service platform DigiFusion and the AI-powered product SysTalk.ai to help enterprises succeed in digital transformation. TPIsoftware also specializes in FinTech, InsurTech, blockchain, big data, telecom application and more, providing services domestically and overseas.

Media Contact:

TPIsoftware
Peggy Tsai
+886-2-2658-0508 #1606
peggy.tsai@tpisoftware.com
Subscribe to Newsletter | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn

SOURCE TPIsoftware

