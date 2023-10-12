Globaltec Formation Berhad (KLSE:GLOTEC) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Globaltec Formation Berhad's (KLSE:GLOTEC) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to MYR0.011 on the 20th of November. This payment takes the dividend yield to 1.8%, which only provides a modest boost to overall returns.

Globaltec Formation Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, Globaltec Formation Berhad's dividend was only 29% of earnings, however it was paying out 311% of free cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 49.3% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 20%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Globaltec Formation Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was MYR0.03, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.011. This works out to a decline of approximately 63% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. We are encouraged to see that Globaltec Formation Berhad has grown earnings per share at 49% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Globaltec Formation Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Globaltec Formation Berhad that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

