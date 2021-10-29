U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    +0.4280 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,353.01
    +1,643.86 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Globant Achieves Carbon Neutrality and Signs Science-Based Targets Commitment to Reinforce its Dedication to Fighting Climate Change

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As part of its Be Kind to The Planet initiative, the company compensated for all CO2 emissions by supporting regenerative projects around the world

Globant already signed the Science-Based Target commitment letter to work towards becoming a Net Zero emissions company

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technology solutions, announced today that it became carbon neutral as a new step in its commitment to become a net-zero company. Globant started its Net-Zero Roadmap in 2020 when it moved to 100% renewable electricity buying renewable energy certificates that ensured the use of renewable sources in all its operations.

Globant logo
Globant logo

"At Globant we have always been aware of our environmental footprint and reaching carbon neutrality is another important step in our Race to Zero journey," said Martín Migoya, CEO and Co-founder of Globant. "Our efforts to become a net-zero company are aligned to our purpose of making the world a better place, one step at a time and being part of the solution."

In 2021, Globant signed the Science-Based Targets (SBT) Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment letter joining the Race to Zero global movement, devoted to taking rigorous and immediate action on the company's business related emissions. Globant, with offices in 18 countries and more than 20,000 globers, has started to work on a global decarbonization action plan. Reducing its energy consumption, ensuring the provision of renewable sources of electricity and greening the commuting of globers are only some of its ongoing initiatives to meet its responsibilities towards achieving a zero carbon world.

As a leading technology solutions provider, Globant also works with its global client portfolio to offer them more sustainable strategies. By the end of 2020, the company launched its own Sustainability Studio leveraging the intersection between business, technology and sustainability to help companies reduce their emissions ahead of the 2030 deadline of achieving a 50 percent reduction in global emissions.

To raise awareness inside of the organization and make the carbon neutral milestone a shared achievement, Globant invited all globers worldwide to be part of the global commitment and choose among the following offsetting projects they want to compensate their own working carbon footprint: Bajo Calima y Bahía Málaga (Colombia), Brazil Nut (Peru), Kootznoowoo (US, Alaska), GreenTech (Romania), and Wind Power Project (India).

"Since our race to zero emissions started, we have always conceived the initiative as a team effort to transform our company into a net-positive environmental agent", said Francisco Michref, Government Affairs & Sustainability Director at Globant "Achieving carbon neutrality is a very significant milestone for Globant, but this is just the beginning. Neutrality itself shall be accompanied by long-term science based targets to gradually achieve an enhanced model for decarbonization. "

The Be Kind to the Planet initiative has long been committed to making the world a better place and transforming people's lives by reducing emissions and leading the way towards a better world for this generation and future ones.

For more information on Globant's sustainability and Be Kind initiatives, visit Globant.com/be-kind.

About Globant:

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

  • We have more than 20,000 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

  • We are members of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates

For more information, visit www.globant.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-achieves-carbon-neutrality-and-signs-science-based-targets-commitment-to-reinforce-its-dedication-to-fighting-climate-change-301412265.html

SOURCE Globant

Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell Energy, Ballard Power, and Workhorse Stocks Just Popped

    Thursday is turning out to be a grand day for investors in renewable energy stocks, with shares of fuel cell stars FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) up 10.7% and 10.1%, respectively, in 1:35 p.m. EDT trading. Likewise, would-be electric truck maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is up 9.2%. There's no particular news on any of these three stocks specifically, mind you (although rival fuel cell operator Bloom Energy just announced that it has deployed 10 megawatts-worth of fuel cells to the town of Colchester, Connecticut).

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • Solar Stocks Break Out With Several Set To Report Earnings

    Solar stocks are hot again, with several set to reporting quarterly results this coming week, including SolarEdge, SunPower and First Solar.

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Jumped Over 50% This Week

    Shares of fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) have jumped 50.3% so far this week as of noon EDT on Friday, and the stock's momentum doesn't seem to be slowing down. The biggest news this week came on Monday when Bloom Energy and SK Ecoplant, which is an affiliate of South Korean company SK Group, announced a minimum 500 megawatt (MW) order. In addition, SK Ecoplant will buy about $500 million in Bloom Energy stock.

  • Traditional Authorities Confirm Support For ReconAfrica Operations in Namibia

    The Traditional Authorities of Kavango East and Kavango West have confirmed their support for the oil-and-gas exploration program in Namibia by Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD).

  • Why Are Natural Gas Prices High? Because Fracking Isn’t Really Profitable.

    Production isn't rising to keep pace with demand, but the reasons shouldn't surprise anyone, writes energy researcher Bianca Taylor.

  • The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

    The prices of oil, coal, and natural gas are all on course to post a weekly loss as bearish factors loom on the horizon for energy markets

  • Climate Skeptic CEO Says His Gas Company Is 'Carbon Negative'

    (Bloomberg) -- There are few CEOs in the energy industry as vocal about their disdain for climate activism as Nicholas DeIuliis.Rarely a day goes by without DeIuliis, the head of U.S. natural gas producer CNX Resources Corp., taking a shot on Twitter at the politicians and celebrities urging quicker action to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Elec

  • Oil giant Saudi Arabia sees opportunity in climate crisis

    The climate crisis does not look like good news for the oil industry, but Saudi Arabia is sniffing an opportunity that could help retain its energy dominance for decades.

  • Exxon, Chevron CEOs Excoriated in 7-Hour D.C. Climate Hearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The first ever U.S. congressional dressing down of oil bosses for alleged climate-change subterfuge devolved into a fractious spat over environmental racism, electric-car subsidies and fat pay packages. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityThe bosses of Ex

  • Why Icon's plan to 3D-print homes at scale in the Austin area is pivotal

    Up until now, this technology has largely been deployed at a very small scale, or in impoverished areas of other countries. But construction could start in early 2022 on Central Texas' first "neighborhood" of 3D-printed homes, under a partnership between startup Icon and homebuilder Lennar. According to the announcement, it will be the largest 3D-printed community in the world to date.

  • 'The no. 1 thing that we are missing' in the fight against climate change: Nature Conservancy chief scientist

    When it comes to fighting climate change, the science is clear. So what is missing?

  • Kittens swept away in nor'easter floodwaters looking for forever homes

    The five furry siblings lost their mother in the floodwaters, but now they are recovering and looking for loving families.

  • Can Shiba Inu Overtake Dogecoin?

    Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has jumped over 1,000% since the start of October, making it one of the top 20 cryptos by market cap. Indeed, it's now so close to Dogecoin (DOGE) -- the original dog-themed coin -- that it could almost bite its tail. DOGE has a market cap of $31.6 billion and is in 10th place, according to CoinMarketCap.

  • How a 14-Year-Old Used Solana NFTs to Raise $100K for Beluga Whale Conservation

    Following the success of her Solana NFT collection, 14 year old Abigail is donating $200k to beluga conservation and a children's hospital program.

  • Top Court Takes Up Climate Challenge in Pre-Summit Jolt to Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will consider limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to curb greenhouse gases from power plants, agreeing to hear appeals from coal-mining companies and Republican-led states.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityThe

  • L.A. mystery: The mourning doves stopped singing. What happened to them?

    Hearing the mourning dove again was a revelation, but with it came a realization: the wistful coo hadn't been in the air for years.

  • National Grid Renewables Hosts Celebration Event at Noble Solar and Storage Project

    Project currently under construction in Denton County, Texas - will contribute millions in economic benefit

  • China’s emissions report to COP26 climate conference offers no new goals; Xi to address summit by video

    Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk to global leaders at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland by video link, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday.

  • Air Canada teams up with major carriers to decarbonize aviation

    The Aviation Climate Taskforce's founding members include Air France-KLM, American Airlines and Cathay Pacific.