ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Globant, the Global Leader in Digital Transformation, Enters the German Market

3 min read
In this article:
The new office joins Globant's existing European premises in France, the U.K. and Spain, and emphasises the company's commitment to continued growth in Europe. The local team will expand service offerings to regional clients in banking, pharmaceuticals and automotive, among other industries.

BERLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced its arrival to the DACH region, which encompasses Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as part of its European expansion strategy.

At a moment where all businesses need to transform in order to grow and stay relevant to their customers, Globant's strengthening of its footprint in Europe will enable the company to work with more leading global companies to accelerate their digital and cognitive transformation journeys.

"As one of the most advanced economies in the world which is home to best-in-class technology and engineering talent, Germany is a strategic country for our European expansion," said Federico Pienovi, General Manager for Globant in EMEA. "We want to offer our expertise across several technologies to create innovative solutions for key industries like automotive, financial services, pharmaceuticals, media & entertainment, and support them in their goal to reinvent themselves and deliver better products and services."

With more than 21,800 professionals based in 45 cities and 18 countries, Globant already works with local leading players in banking, pharmaceuticals, and other key sectors. With this new venture, the company will be able to better help existing and new clients to leverage blockchain, metaverse and other cutting-edge technologies, with a strong sustainability approach that prioritises positively impacting the planet and broader stakeholders.

"With the new dedicated team, Globant will accelerate its own capabilities and service offerings in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to provide solutions that address local and regional demand for digital transformation and business reinvention," said Jakob Kuznicki, Managing Director at Globant Germany.

Globant is a New York Stock Exchange listed company since 2014, has been highlighted as a case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford, and was recently named among the Top 10 Strongest IT Services Brands globally by Brand Finance.

About Globant
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

  • We have more than 21,800 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by the IDC MarketScape report.

  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

  • We are members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

