Globant to invest £65m over the next three years in UK to strengthen its operations by quadrupling its teams and creating a Sustainability Hub

·3 min read

  • The digital transformation company announced investments at London Tech Week

  • A long-standing player in the digital and cognitive field, Globant has its eyes on the UK as an integral part of its global expansion plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that offers innovative technology solutions, announced a new £65m investment plan over the next three years to quadruple its teams in the UK; create a Sustainability Hub; and expand its London headquarters.

Globant new logo
Globant new logo

Martin Umaran, Co-Founder and President of Globant in EMEA shared these plans with Lord Gerry Grimstone of Boscobel Kt, Minister for Investment, at the Global Innovators Summit organized by London Tech Week earlier today.

Globant will hire an additional 600 jobs on top of the 200 actual Globers, as Globant's people are known, that work across multiple UK locations to support its growth in the region. Also, given the context of current world events, and COP26 and the UK being a focal point for sustainability innovation, the Company has decided to establish the base for its Sustainable Business Studio Knowledge Hub in the UK. The Studio, led by Dr. Elena Morettini -seasoned professional expert in the energy field-, was launched last November and operates at the intersection of digital technology and sustainability, bringing together new know-how, expertise and roles - twinning digitalisation and sustainability in order to shape zero-carbon mindsets and practices. Recently, Globant joined the Green Software Foundation (GSF) as one of five Steering Members while working together with other several organisations to make the world a better place, one step at a time.

UK: a key operation for Globant in Europe

Globant is currently investing in a new and much larger London HQ. This 22,000 sq.ft space in the ZigZag Building in Victoria is a state of the art business and collaboration centre designed to accommodate new ways of working between Globers and clients with all new standards of wellbeing and biophilia.

"UK-based clients have found Globant to be a key partner in several digital transformation projects in recent years surpassing our expectations. We have already worked for major global blue chip clients and for important public sector clients such as the Metropolitan Police, as well as new start-ups and scale-ups across a range of industry sectors. There is a huge opportunity for companies seeking to reinvent themselves and we will continue working to help them succeed in the future", said Stuart Deignan, who was appointed in April as UK Managing Director to spearhead its nationwide expansion strategy.

In March, Globant acquired CloudShift in the UK, expanding the company's multi-cloud digital transformation capabilities. Globant's fast growth rate globally has also included the European acquisitions of financial services management consultancy Bluecap; digital marketing consultancy Habitant; and Walmeric, a firm specialized in developing marketing automation technology with cloud-based platforms that combine lead management, online marketing and sales enablement.

"The UK is extremely strategic for us and was really fundamental for our growth when we were born. One of Globant's first clients was in the UK, where many exciting developments in technologies are pushing the frontiers of what can be achieved through digital transformation. We will continue to expand our presence, focusing at the same time on delivering transformation with a strong focus on sustainability", said Martin Umaran, Co-Founder and President of Globant in EMEA.

Minister for Investment, Lord Gerry Grimstone of Boscobel Kt said: "The UK is a global leader in tech with the state-of-the-art capability and resources to keep ahead of the curve. Globant's significant investment in the UK will create 600 jobs, boost the economy and support levelling up across the country - great news as we look ahead to hosting the Global Investment Summit next month. I wish Globant every success as they scale up and grow here."

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

  • We have more than 20,000 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

  • We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord and The Green Software Foundation (GSF)

For more information, visit www.globant.com
Contact: pr@globant.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-to-invest-65m-over-the-next-three-years-in-uk-to-strengthen-its-operations-by-quadrupling-its-teams-and-creating-a-sustainability-hub-301380571.html

SOURCE Globant

