U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.16
    +0.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.10
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    +0.0079 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5660
    -0.2440 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,946.98
    +2,974.14 (+5.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.45
    +80.08 (+5.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Globant Launches New Studio To Guide Companies Into The Metaverse

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Globant is the first tech services company to create a Studio comprised of specialists in metaverse to help clients reinvent their digital spaces

Globant to host a panel on metaverse impact and opportunities on November 10th at its signature Converge event

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technology solutions, announced today the launch of the Globant Metaverse Studio, which will offer organizations a set of solutions and services to take advantage of the sphere of opportunities provided by this new space.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant)
Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant)

"The metaverse opens new digital spaces where companies can extend their presence, offering and creativity, maximizing customer and employee engagement. These new spaces will open the doors for the reinvention of how existing brands connect with their consumers, as well as the opportunity for a new breed of fully digital ones to grow their business," explained Martín Migoya, Globant CEO & Co-founder.

This new Studio will be able to leverage Globant's expertise on digitalization, media, gaming and blockchain to develop these experiences. Globally, more than 2000 skilled Globers will be working on projects related to the new studio, helping to build the tools, technologies, and strategies that will allow Globant's clients to reinvent themselves and emerge as industry leaders as this evolves.

"The metaverse is the next evolution of our society. Many brands have already been exploring the space and creating innovative experiences but we understand that companies need to have a holistic view into their existence within the metaverse to be successful. We want to help our clients rethink the consumer experience and reinvent their business models for the future," said Matías Rodríguez, VP of Technology of the Metaverse Studio.

To learn more about the metaverse, register to Converge, The Power of Reinvention that will take place virtually on November 10th | 12 PM EST. Cathy Hackl, CEO of Futures Intelligence Group and also known as The Godmother of Metaverse, Ted Schilowitz, Futurist at Paramount Pictures, and Kasper Weber, Co-Founder & CEO of BeyondCreative, will sit together to discuss the future of the metaverse, what it means for organizations and much more.

About Globant:

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

  • We have more than 20,000 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

  • We are members of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates

For more information, visit www.globant.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-launches-new-studio-to-guide-companies-into-the-metaverse-301411428.html

SOURCE Globant

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks, Costco bump up wages amid national labor shortage

    Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) and Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) are both raising wages for their hourly employees across the country. On Monday, Costco increased its minimum wage to $17 an hour. "As Starbucks celebrates our 50th anniversary, we are reminded that our heritage is based on the simple concept that our green apron partners are the heartbeat of Starbucks and that success is best when it’s shared,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in a news release.

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • This city just recorded the U.S.’s highest-ever average gasoline price

    Prices for gasoline in one of the nation’s major cities reached an all-time on Thursday--- the highest average price ever recorded in the United States, according to fuel savings platform GasBuddy.

  • U.S. Coal Miners Are ‘Sold Out’ for 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost every lump of coal that U.S. miners will dig out of the ground next year has already been sold, as surging natural gas prices prompt utilities to burn more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Meet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakePeabody Energy Corp., the to

  • Top Industrial Stocks for November 2021

    These are the industrial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • International Paper Co. has spun off its paper segment. Here's how it expects to profit from the move.

    “Streamlining and simplifying is all about agility and effectiveness," said CEO Mark Sutton, on an earnings call. "The organization is being designed to support a packaging-focused company with a more focused footprint."

  • Ford Stock Is Soaring Because Its Dividend Is Back

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • Whitecap Resources Inc. Reports Continued Financial and Operational Momentum With Third Quarter Results

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to report its operating and unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

  • Activision Blizzard CEO Asks for a Pay Cut, Pledges Culture Changes at Gaming Company

    In a letter to employees, CEO Bobby Kotick vowed to increase the number of women and non-binary people in Activision Blizzard's workforce.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Crypto Miners Are ‘Stockpiling’ Bitcoin Amid Recent Rally, Kraken Says

    Bitcoin miners are largely holding onto their mined coin to bolster their balance sheets.

  • China Trading Apps Tank After Official Calls Them ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest cross-border brokers plummeted in U.S. premarket trading after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations amid Beijing’s continuing crackdown on private enterprise.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Meet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThese online

  • Activision CEO Bobby Kotick cuts his salary to $62,500, California’s state minimum

    He also has outlined new measures to respond to sexual harassment allegations at the company.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • Climate Skeptic CEO Says His Gas Company Is 'Carbon Negative'

    (Bloomberg) -- There are few CEOs in the energy industry as vocal about their disdain for climate activism as Nicholas DeIuliis.Rarely a day goes by without DeIuliis, the head of U.S. natural gas producer CNX Resources Corp., taking a shot on Twitter at the politicians and celebrities urging quicker action to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Meet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeT

  • HP Enterprise Raises Outlook For FY 2022 and Beyond

    The IT hardware and software company gave upbeat guidance for both the October 2022 fiscal year and the next three-year period.

  • Activision CEO seeks large pay cut, links it to gender-related goals

    Kotick, who received a total compensation $154.6 million last year, said in a letter https://bit.ly/3EoQqhF sent to employees on Thursday that he has sought a cut in his compensation until the company's transformational gender-related goals are met. The video game publisher has also introduced a zero-tolerance harassment policy company-wide along with other changes like increasing the percentage of women and non-binary people in the company by 50% and waiving arbitration of sexual harassment and discrimination claims. "Any Activision Blizzard employee found through our new investigative processes and resources to have retaliated against anyone for making a compliance complaint will be terminated immediately," Kotick said.

  • Why Are Natural Gas Prices High? Because Fracking Isn’t Really Profitable.

    Production isn't rising to keep pace with demand, but the reasons shouldn't surprise anyone, writes energy researcher Bianca Taylor.

  • Column: Exxon Mobil is using a bizarre Texas rule to harass a California beach city

    Exxon is exploiting a unique Texas courthouse procedure to intimidate global warming activists.