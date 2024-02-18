Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Annual Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.8% to US$224 in the past week. Revenues of US$2.1b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$3.64, missing estimates by 4.7%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Globant's 19 analysts is for revenues of US$2.45b in 2024. This reflects a decent 17% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 20% to US$4.51. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.47b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.89 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$259, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Globant at US$290 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$201. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Globant's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 17% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 29% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 10% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Globant's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Globant. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$259, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

