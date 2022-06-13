U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,795.92
    -104.94 (-2.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,786.11
    -606.68 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,965.01
    -375.02 (-3.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.93
    -60.36 (-3.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.94
    +1.27 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.60
    -42.90 (-2.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.65 (-2.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    -0.0080 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3220
    +0.1660 (+5.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0124 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1570
    -0.2630 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,809.83
    -4,132.49 (-14.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.73
    -43.15 (-7.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

Globant Publishes Sentinel Report on Metaverse Opportunities for Businesses and Industries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GLOB

  • New Globant survey reveals that while 73% of respondents feel the metaverse is accessible to them, only 26% have experienced it

  • The Sentinel Report is a Globant initiative to inspire companies to keep reinventing, providing insights on market trends and industry behavior worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, published its new Sentinel Report: "How the metaverse is transcending digital limits and reinventing our place in the physical world." The publication dives into metaverse history, explores trends that are changing the future, discusses the ripple effects of a cross-functional metaverse, and presents new data from a Globant survey.

"While in its early stages, the metaverse is challenging organizations to get their businesses ready for this new world," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "At the same time, as they bring their business to this new reality, their users are still learning to embrace this new era. Globant has the ability to support organizations to succeed in their digital transformation."

This Sentinel Report shows how the metaverse is impacting organizations and industries, from healthcare and retail to manufacturing and finance. The report predicts that the metaverse will tear down physical and digital barriers by extending companies' virtual presence and maximizing engagement with clients and employees. It will also transform how people identify themselves in relation to the new digital culture, economy and e-commerce system.

The Report also includes some key insights from an original Globant research[1]:

  • While 73% of respondents feel the metaverse is accessible to them, only 26.5% have participated in a metaverse experience

  • 75% do not believe the metaverse addresses only a younger generation

  • 69% believe the metaverse plays a crucial role in remote work

"The metaverse is the next evolution of our social interactions," said Matías Rodríguez, VP of Technology of Globant's Metaverse Studio. "Many brands have already been exploring the space and creating innovative experiences. Still, we understand that companies need a holistic view of their existence within the metaverse to succeed."

For more information on the Sentinel Report and to download the full version of How the metaverse is transcending digital limits and reinventing our place in the physical world, click here.

--------

About the Survey

The 2022 Metaverse Survey was produced by Globant and  was conducted between April 18-25, 2022. The online survey represents 834 members from our database of technology professionals from around the globe: South America, North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

For download the infographic, click here.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

  • We have more than 24,500 employees, and we are present in 19 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

  • We are a member of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

[1] Based on a global survey of over 800 people.

Globant new logo
Globant new logo

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-publishes-sentinel-report-on-metaverse-opportunities-for-businesses-and-industries-301566737.html

SOURCE Globant

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald’s in Russia Reopens Under New Ownership

    The relaunched restaurants were accompanied by a marketing blitz aimed at convincing locals that the new chain’s burgers are as good as the American version.

  • Why This Oil Analyst Says Gas Prices May Head Even Higher, And What Will Bring Them Back Down

    Matt Smith is the Lead Oil Analyst at Kpler, which is a leading provider of intelligence solutions for commodity markets. Benzinga had the opportunity to interview Smith and ask some questions regarding his outlook on the booming price of oil, which is on track to revisit the 2008 highs. What are your thoughts on the CPI data that came out on Friday? Yeah, you can see just with the market reaction to that, and really just the expectation of what the Fed is going to do next week, that’s really dr

  • Tesla has had a ‘very tough quarter’, Elon Musk says in leaked email

    Gigafactory Shanghai had to be closed for weeks due to restrictions to control an outbreak of the coronavirus

  • Uranium Energy Corp Announces Acquisition of UEX Corporation to Create the Largest Diversified North American Focused Uranium Company

    Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") and UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX), ("UEX") are pleased to announce they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which UEC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Rise of Cloud-First Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Ce

  • ‘You do not have to settle anymore’: Record inflation keeps the Great Resignation rolling

    With inflation reaching 8.6% in May, workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • Libya’s Oil Output Almost Halts With New Wave of Shutdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Already Shaken by TerraLibya’s oil production has almost fully halted as a political crisis leads to more shutdowns of ports and fields.The OPEC member’s daily output -- w

  • Australians Face Threats of Blackouts as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s Queensland state faced the risk of blackouts on Monday night as the nation’s power crisis shows no signs of abating.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpThe Australian Ene

  • Energy Stocks Are Set to Get Hotter. 6 That Can Get You a Piece of the Gusher.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.

  • Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threatens

    U.S. oil producers profiting from sky-high prices are doling out billions to shareholders and building cash reserves, a strategy irking lawmakers and voters struggling with record fuel prices while winning over Wall Street. Soaring fuel prices have boosted inflation to a 40-year record and are expected to drive up U.S. gasoline by more than a dollar to $6 a gallon by August. The tradeoff between rising payouts for just a single quarter and more spending on production has deprived the market of nearly half a million barrels of new oil daily, based on Reuters' estimates of potential output if half of existing investor payouts flowed to new oil and gas drilling.

  • Exxon May Be Making ‘More Than God.’ But Apple and Alphabet Are More Profitable.

    President Biden took a swipe at Exxon Mobil but other companies make far more. On profits, Apple is by far the champ, followed by Alphabet.

  • SEC: Charles Schwab to Pay $187 Million Over Robo-Advisor Cash Allocations

    The company “falsely claimed” that high cash allocations “were determined through a ‘disciplined portfolio construction methodology’ when in fact they were pre-set for business reasons,” the SEC said.

  • Charles Schwab pays fine for misleading robo-adviser clients about fees

    The Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday that three investment adviser subsidiaries of Charles Schwab Corp. agreed to pay $187 million to settle charges that they misled clients about fees in the broker's robo-adviser program, Schwab Intelligent Solutions. The SEC charged Schwab for not disclosing that they were allocating client funds in a manner that their own internal analysis showed would be less profitable for their clients under most market conditions. The SEC said Schwab profite

  • Factbox-What's in a name? Rebranded McDonald's outlets open in Russia

    "Vkusno & tochka" reopened on Sunday in Pushkin Square in what was McDonald's first restaurant in Soviet Moscow in 1990, when it sold as many as 30,000 burgers, but the queue outside the restaurant was much smaller than three decades ago. The chain will keep its old McDonald's interior but will remove any trace of its former name. McDonald's flagship Big Mac and other burgers and desserts such as McFlurry are missing, but other popular items are on a smaller menu selling at slightly lower prices.

  • Charles Schwab Paying $186 Million in Regulatory Settlement Over Robo-Adviser Business

    The SEC faulted the company for not disclosing enough about a practice of keeping some client assets parked in cash.

  • Tesla hiring 500-600 staff a month at German plant - regional economy minister

    Tesla is hiring 500 to 600 people a month at its Gruenheide plant and is working with the national employment agency to recruit workers no longer needed at German carmakers, the regional economy minister of Brandenburg said on Monday. A total of 4,100 to 4,500 staff have been recruited so far, minister Joerg Steinbach said at a conference, of which around 10% were foreigners, primarily from Poland. "The situation of carmakers in other regions realising that the production of electric cars requires less people than they had in the past is helping us, because we are trying to bring them here to Brandenburg," Steinbach said.

  • Gas prices are so high they’re making governments suspicious

    In Germany and the UK, fuel companies are facing new government inquiries to determine if high fuel prices are the result of anti-competitive practices.

  • Costco’s Cheap Gas Prices Are a Big Hit

    The warehouse club offers savings of about 37 cents a gallon at a time of record prices at the pump.

  • Charles Schwab subsidiaries to pay $187 million to settle SEC charges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said it charged three Charles Schwab Corp investment adviser subsidiaries with failing to disclose less profitable fund allocations and misleading its robo-adviser clients. Without admitting or denying the SEC's charges, the subsidiaries will pay $187 million to settle the charges, the SEC said in its order. From March 2015 through November 2018, Schwab touted that its robo-adviser would seek "optimal returns" to investors, whereas in reality the brokerage's own data showed that under most market conditions, the cash in the portfolios would cause clients to make less money even while taking on the same amount of risk, the SEC found.

  • Desktop Metal to cut more than 160 jobs as part of cost reduction plan

    Shares of Desktop Metal Inc. sank 4.3% in premarket trading Monday, after the Massachusetts-based 3-D printing company said it will lay off about 12% of its workforce as part of its cost-cutting plan. Based on 1,370 employees the company had as of Dec. 31, the cuts could affect about 164 employees. The company said its cost-cutting plan, which will include facility consolidations and tighter product focus, is projected to lead to annualized savings of about $40 million, including $20 million of