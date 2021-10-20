U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

Globe Cosmetic Surgery Market Size | Is Projected to Reach USD 66.96 Billion by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Top Players Covered in the Cosmetic Surgery Market Research Report are S.TETIK, Westlake Dermatology, Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma, Galderma Laboratories, Cleveland Clinic and Other Market Players.

Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic surgery market is likely to gain traction from the ever-increasing number of patients undergoing procedures, such as chin augmentation, breast reduction, and breast augmentation. The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) declared that in 2018, breast reduction (18%) and chin augmentation (20%) were two of the most popular surgical procedures in the U.S. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Procedures, and Non-Surgical Procedures), By Gender (Males, and Females), By End User (Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centers, and Hospitals & Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the cosmetic surgery market size was USD 50.67 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 66.96 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.


Key Players Aim to Launch New Products to Upsurge Sales

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous organizations that are striving persistently to gain the maximum share. They are doing so by conducting research and development activities to unveil products with cutting-edge technologies. Below is one of the latest key industry developments:

  • April 2018: Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, a privately-held pharmaceutical company, based in Germany, launched its new product named Belotero® Lips to treat perioral lines and enhance lips.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cosmetic-surgery-market-102628


Expansion of Medical Tourism to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific & Latin America

Geographically, the market is segregated into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. Out of these, in 2018, North America generated USD 15.43 billion in terms of cosmetic surgery market revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of surgical procedures performed in the U.S.

The International Society of Aesthetic and Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS) stated that in 2018, approximately 4.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed in this country alone. It is combined with the rising per capita expenditure of the populaces in North America. Asia Pacific and Latin America are set to grow considerably in the forthcoming years fueled by the expansion of medical tourism in both these regions.


For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cosmetic-surgery-market-102628


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

3.6%

2028 Value Projection

USD 66.96 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2020

USD 50.67 Billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

125

Segments covered

Procedure, Gender, Provider and Geography

Growth Drivers

Growing Awareness among General Population Towards New Cosmetic Procedure

Surgical procedures is expected to be the leading segment in this market

Presence of an Unregulated Market to Hamper Growth


Rising Emphasis on Reduced Post-surgical Interventions to Propel Growth

The market consists of several prominent companies that are presently focusing on capitalizing their market share by delivering new instruments and products to the masses. Besides, the demand for unique products with reduced post-surgical interventions and adverse effects is aiding these companies in investing huge sums in research and development activities.

Furthermore, patients and healthcare providers are nowadays looking for state-of-the-art products. Coupled with this, the rising emphasis on removing the harmful effects of implants and other similar cosmetic procedures would contribute to the aesthetic surgery market growth in the near future. However, the emergence of non-licensed facilities worldwide may hamper the market growth.


Quick Buy - Cosmetic Surgery Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/cosmetic-surgery-market-102628


List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

  • S.TETIK

  • Westlake Dermatology

  • Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, P.C.

  • ALLERGAN

  • Merz Pharma

  • Galderma Laboratories

  • Cleveland Clinic

  • Other key market players


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cosmetic-surgery-market-102628


Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Statistics: Key Procedures, By Key Countries, 2018

    • Pricing Analysis, Key Procedures, By Key Countries, 2018

    • Technology Advances, Cosmetic Procedures

    • Recent Developments, Key Mergers/ Acquisitions, New Product Launches, etc.

  • Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure

      • Surgical Procedures

      • Non-surgical Procedures

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender

      • Male

      • Female

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider

      • Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centers

      • Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Cosmetic Surgery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure

      • Surgical Procedures

      • Non-surgical Procedures

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender

      • Male

      • Female

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider

      • Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centers

      • Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

TOC Continued…!


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cosmetic-surgery-market-102628


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


