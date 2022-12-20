U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,817.66
    -34.70 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,757.54
    -162.92 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,546.03
    -159.38 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.58
    -24.84 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.67
    +0.48 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0990 (+2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1640
    +0.3000 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,468.80
    -335.38 (-2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.42
    -5.97 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.80
    +47.16 (+0.17%)
     

Globe dominates ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard anew

·3 min read

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital solutions platform Globe dominated the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) anew, bagging three awards at a virtual awarding ceremony held last December 1.

Globe received outstanding recognition as among the Top 3 Philippine Publicly-Listed Companies and part of the ASEAN Top 20 and the ASEAN Asset Class – Philippines for being at the forefront of corporate governance standards and practices. Globe bagged the same awards in the previous awarding ceremony.

"We are honored to be recognized through the prestigious ACGS Awards and rally the Philippines to be among the top corporate governance performers in the region," said Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu, stressing that corporate governance plays a significant role in the company's purpose.

Globe was also recognized for Best Corporate Governance under the Telecom - Asia category for two consecutive years from the Ethical Boardroom Corporate Governance Awards, proving its commitment to Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies that help shape society's sustainable future.

"At Globe, corporate governance is everybody's business as we carry out our vision, mission, and core values in the delivery of our products and services. It is our duty that our customers and stakeholders feel this difference in how we perform and do business," he added.

The ACGS is a joint effort of the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) aimed at promoting integration within the region and the ASEAN as an investment asset class.

Assessment of the top ASEAN publicly-listed companies based on market capitalization was conducted using a Scorecard supported by rigorous methodology and benchmarked against international principles and best practices. The domestic ranking bodies (DRBs) of each participating ASEAN country lead the evaluation process of their respective domestic listed companies. The shortlisted companies undergo a peer review process where the DRBs are assigned to review the shortlist from another participating ASEAN country. The DRB for the Philippines is the Institute of Corporate Directors, which is also an organizer of the Awards ceremony.

Introduced in 2011, the ACGS recognizes corporate governance achievements of publicly-listed companies in the region, with the first inaugural awarding ceremony held in 2015. Globe has been consistently on the list since then.

Globe recognizes the importance of good governance in realizing its vision, carrying out its mission, and living out its values to create and sustain increased value for all stakeholders.

"The equilibrium between our business and our commitment to corporate governance principles propels us to achieve our goals in collaboration with one another. This is a journey that is worth pursuing as the principles and practices sustain a healthy business culture that gives value to our stakeholders," said Marisalve Ciocson-Co, Globe Chief Compliance Officer, SVP for Law and Compliance, and Assistant Corporate Secretary.

Globe is committed to upholding the 10 UNGC principles and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The company has also made it to the FTSE4Good Index Series for the seventh consecutive year and received an "A" rating from MSCI ESG.

It was also recognized for Best Corporate Governance under the Telecom - Asia category for two consecutive awarding periods from the Ethical Boardroom Corporate Governance Awards, proving its dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that help shape society's sustainable future.

To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

Globe Press Room: https:/ www.globe.com.ph/about-us/newsroom.html 

Twitter: @talk2GLOBE │ Facebook: http:/ www.facebook.com/globeph

SOURCE Globe Telecom

Recommended Stories

  • Madrigal's Successful Late-Stage Trial Draws Options Bulls

    Experimental drug Resmetirom met the main goals of a late-stage study

  • Here's Why Traders of Accenture Plc Are Voting With Their Feet

    On Friday Accenture Plc posted an earnings and revenue beat but the share price is under pressure on Monday. Let's check out the charts and technical indicators of this Dublin, Ireland-based consulting giant. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is close to making a new low for the move down and tells us that sellers of ACN are more aggressive than buyers.

  • Micron Technology Still Looks Vulnerable Despite the Ground It Already Has Lost

    It has been a rough year for shares of the semiconductor maker and the decline in its stock may not be over based on its charts.

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023

    The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), with exports of about 3 million bpd of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel. The United States is also the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, where growth is expected to soar in coming years.

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Reports Quarterly Results for Period Ended October 31, 2022, Fiscal 2023 Q1

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's

  • These 3 NYSE-Traded REITs All Hit New 12-Month Lows

    Higher interest rates — and the expectation that even higher rates are on the way — have made the real estate investment trust (REIT) game a difficult one lately. There are other factors, to be sure, but this industry is highly interest-rate sensitive and it’s been uncomfortable this year. Here are three REITs, all traded on the New York Stock Exchange, that have dropped to new 52-week lows: Denver-based Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) focuses on owning and managing residential communit

  • Oil Stocks Mixed, Prices Up As U.S. Shifts From Sell To Buy In Oil Markets

    With crude oil prices well off the highs from earlier in the year, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Friday it has started the process to repurchase crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The monthslong bid to sell SPR stockpiles in an effort to keep oil prices down throughout 2022 also brought in a substantial financial gain. Oil stocks were mixed as oil prices rose on Monday.

  • Energy stocks crushed the S&P 500 in 2022, and Wall Street loves the sector next year

    Energy stocks have been winners in a bleak year for equities, and Wall Street is betting the sector’s outperformance will persist heading into 2023.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Meta charged in EU antitrust suit for its classified ad service

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details how Facebook parent company Meta has been charged with violating EU antitrust regulations over its classified ad service on the social media website.

  • 13 Best Materials Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 Best Materials Stocks To Invest In. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Materials Stocks To Invest In. The construction industry, which has a strong link to the materials sector, forms the backbone of economies around the world. According to […]

  • Oil ends higher on China demand hopes, while natural gas tumbles 11%

    Oil futures end higher Monday, finding support as investors assess the longer-term outlook for Chinese demand as the country relaxes its COVID-19 curbs

  • Why More EV Makers Aren’t Making Cars at All

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • India's sugarcane-based ethanol plan has a big problem: water

    While India is making a push for ethanol-blended petrol, by incentivizing sugarcane-derived ethanol, concerns remain about the water-guzzling nature of the sugarcane and fair remuneration for farmers.

  • 3 Stocks Worth a Look From the Promising Airline Industry

    Key players in the Zacks Transportation -- Airline industry like Southwest Airlines (LUV), Delta (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) are likely to benefit immensely from increased passenger volumes.

  • Oil Prices Buoyed by Potential Rebound in Chinese Demand

    Chinese officials pledged to focus on reviving economic growth next year, offsetting concerns over the global economy.

  • Apple Suppliers Accelerate Buildup Outside China, Analysts Say

    (Bloomberg) -- India and Vietnam are emerging as Apple Inc.’s next manufacturing hubs as assembly partners seek to add resilience to a supply chain heavily centered on China and shaken by its geopolitical and health challenges.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongTech’s Bust Delivers Bruis

  • Why You Shouldn’t Expect Another Breakout Year for Oil Prices

    Despite big advancements in predictive tools, energy’s future remains captive to the whims of cartels, pandemics, and warmongers, as well as to the law of supply and demand. Future X-factor: nuclear fusion.