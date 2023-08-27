Globe International (ASX:GLB) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To A$0.05

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) is reducing its dividend to A$0.05 on the 22nd of Septemberwhich is 69% less than last year's comparable payment of A$0.16. The yield is still above the industry average at 8.4%.

Globe International's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 124% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 41%. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 0.03% if recent trends continue. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 59% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Globe International's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Globe International has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The annual payment during the last 8 years was A$0.06 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.18. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Although it's important to note that Globe International's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. So the company has struggled to grow its EPS yet it's still paying out 124% of its earnings. This gives limited room for the company to raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On Globe International's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Globe International that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

