Globe International Limited's (ASX:GLB) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

Globe International's (ASX:GLB) stock is up by a considerable 49% over the past three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. In this article, we decided to focus on Globe International's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Globe International is:

2.2% = AU$1.6m ÷ AU$71m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Globe International's Earnings Growth And 2.2% ROE

It is quite clear that Globe International's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 8.3%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Although, we can see that Globe International saw a modest net income growth of 9.9% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Globe International's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 14% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Globe International's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Globe International Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 57% (or a retention ratio of 43%) for Globe International suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Globe International has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Globe International. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty respectable, the low profit retention could mean that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been paying reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. An improvement in its ROE could also help future earnings growth. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Globe International and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

