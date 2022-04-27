U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

1 min read
MCKINNEY, Texas, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announces the following webcast:

Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life)
What: Globe Life Inc. 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: April 28, 2022 @ 11 AM Eastern 10 AM Central

Where: https://app.webinar.net/aNWPQ1vnxAR

Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com under the Calls & Meetings page under "Annual Meeting of Shareholders".

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-announces-2022-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301532304.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

