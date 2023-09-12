Globe Metals & Mining Non-Executive Chairperson Acquires 43% More Stock

Globe Metals & Mining Limited (ASX:GBE) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Executive Chairperson, Alice Wong, recently bought a whopping AU$3.9m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.037. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 43%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Globe Metals & Mining

Notably, that recent purchase by Alice Wong is the biggest insider purchase of Globe Metals & Mining shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.037. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Globe Metals & Mining share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Globe Metals & Mining insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Globe Metals & Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Globe Metals & Mining insiders own 46% of the company, worth about AU$11m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Globe Metals & Mining Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Globe Metals & Mining. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Globe Metals & Mining is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 4 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

