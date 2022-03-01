U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

Globe Teleservices Announces Strategic Investment in EYWAMEDIA

·1 min read

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd (GTS), a leading telecom solution company focused in international voice, messaging, and managed-services is delighted to announce a strategic investment in EYWAMEDIA, an award-winning, CX-focused SaaS company.

EYWAMEDIA is an independent leader in O2O Customer Experience (CX) Cloud that enables enterprises to engage their most potential and loyal customers, matching their products with their customer's preferences based on offline-online data points.

GTS works closely with over 100 mobile operators and has a global presence across the world. With this significant new investment, GTS is determined to ensure its foray into the coveted Telco sector, with new product offering like CPaaS and CVM into the world-wide markets.

"EYWAMEDIA provides insights into customers behaviour by analysing multitude of data points (first party and third party) to predict and influence their preferences. This immensely helps to deliver value to both customers and enterprises that wish to build lasting relationships with them." - Ashutosh Agrawal, MD, Globe Teleservices

"We are elated to join hands in this riveting space of O2O customer experience and expand it to the Telco sector as well. They have seen the benefits we bring to the market using our 360-degree customer experience via our technology capabilities and in GTS we have a perfect partner who can fathom the huge added value that our ADTARBOTM CX CLOUD Suite delivers to enterprise." - Ramasubramaniya Raja, Cofounder & CEO, EYWAMEDIA.

"We at EYWAMEDIA during our 6+ years of evolution, have been able to crack the code of understanding consumer journeys across offline and online touchpoints, personalise communications throughout multiple channels and build meaningful continuing conversations between ventures and their customers." - Anshuman Chaudhary, Cofounder & CBO, EYWAMEDIA

GTS joins the EYWAMEDIA family along with erstwhile investors ah! Ventures Angel Network, Wintech Ventures and Kyron Accelerator.

Giving an existing investors' perspective, Abhijeet Kumar, ah! Ventures and Winston Ling, Wintech Ventures., said, "As the world gets further connected through multiple devices, the ability to analyse data in real time and give actionable intelligence to SMB and enterprises becomes super critical!"

About Globe Teleservices

Globe Teleservices (GTS) is a Singapore based telecom conglomerate specializing in product and services in the Voice and Messaging domain, antifraud solutions. Today GTS is at the forefront to deliver supremely agile products like CPaaS and CVM to market globally.

Media Contact:
Ashutosh Agrawal
ashutosh@globeteleservices.com ,

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-teleservices-announces-strategic-investment-in-eywamedia-301492401.html

SOURCE Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd

