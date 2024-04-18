Globetronics Technology Bhd Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Globetronics Technology Bhd (KLSE:GTRONIC) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM131.8m (down 27% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM26.4m (down 42% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 20% (down from 25% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: RM0.039 (down from RM0.068 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Globetronics Technology Bhd EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 14%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 1.3%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 14% growth forecast for the Semiconductor industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Semiconductor industry.

The company's shares are down 7.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Globetronics Technology Bhd that you should be aware of before investing here.

